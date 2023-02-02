ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Owner of popular CT pizzeria part of Guinness world-record holding team for ‘World’s Largest Pizza Party’

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKvL1_0ka9zp7R00
E & D Pizza Company owner Michael Androw. Michael McAndrews/Hartford Courant/TNS

Michael Androw, owner of the bustling E & D Pizza Company in Avon, has long been known for his old world pizza and family recipe crust, but now he’s also made his mark on the world pizza stage.

Androw is part of the World Pizza Champions , a non-profit philanthropic organization of pizza experts from around the country and world.

On Jan. 21 they set a Guinness World Record for the “World’s Largest Pizza Party.”

In the process, they raised a lot of dough to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma , which grants wishes to critically ill children. The event raised $42,090 for the organization, and that’s scores of wishes to be granted, an official said.

The “pizza party” - in the planning for over a year - perhaps wasn’t as relaxed as a typical pizza gathering. There were firm rules set by Guinness World Record and monitors everywhere to assure the rules were followed.

But Androw and the rest of the team did it at a University of Tulsa football game against Tulane University.

At this “party” - held at a stadium because of the crowd potential - 3,357 people each was served two slices of pizza and a water bottle.

That’s about 900 10″ pizzas, he said.

Participants had 15 minutes to finish eating.

Androw said the previous record had been set in Rome for a little over 1,000 people.

“It was quite the logistical show,” said Androw, on that portion of the team. “It’s one of those things where you don’t want anything to go wrong and it didn’t. It was a charmed day.”

The pizza was made at restaurants in Tulsa, packaged and brought to the stadium hot. Folks at the pizza party signed up ahead and the event was heavily promoted in Tulsa.

They raised money through donations at the stadium and Androw said one of the most touching moments was when the president of University of Tulsa walked up to the announcer to whisper that he would match every donation.

But the most touching part for Androw was seeing all the children involved in Make-A-Wish and their families.

“As a parent of two young boys, when you see a child who’s sick, it really hits home when you see the children at the event,” he said.

Androw has two healthy sons, Enzo, 12 and Dario, 9. The E and D in the pizzeria’s name are their initials.

Androw said he started making pizzas at 15, beginning in his grandparents’ famous “Downtown Bakery” in New London.

To this day he makes the traditional thin crust pizza using 48-hour cold rise dough.

Androw began as an official pizza maker in 1986 and worked his way through the restaurant industry before returning to his pizza roots, opening E & D Pizza Company in 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country

When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
HARWINTON, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video on Lost Hartford: W. T. Grant, Honiss Oyster House, United States Hotel, Regal Theater and more

In this video I talk about a section of State Street north of the Old State House in Hartford, Connecticut. In the nineteenth century this was the location of the popular United States Hotel. The hotel would be replaced by The First National Bank building, the W. T. Grant store and the Regal Theatre. These were all torn down to make way for the State House Square development in the 1980s. The famed Honiss Oyster House, the origins of which went back to 1845, was located in the basement of the hotel and later the Grant’s store before it closed in 1982.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT

Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

3 new nonstop flights with Breeze Airways out of Bradley added

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding nonstop flights to Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina out of Bradley International Airport within the next two weeks. Flights to Vero Beach, FL started this Thursday. Flights to Phoenix, AZ start on February 9, and flights to Raleigh-Durham, NC on February 16. All three of these routes will have service on Thursdays and Sundays.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Non-profit that provides animal therapy loses animals in barn fire

PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Over 50 animals have died after a barn fire last night in Prospect. The barn belonged to Kelly’s Kids, a non-profit that provides animal therapy to children and seniors. “I lost 60 of my best friends in one night,” said Kelly Cronin, Owner of Kelly’s...
WTNH

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats

There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

A Breathtaking Home, Inside and Out

Live in this dream home right in Essex. This contemporary Colonial offers stunning unobstructed views of Middle Cove and South Cove, Thatchbed Island, and waterfront Essex Village. Be enthralled with the scenery outdoors and watch the ospreys return to Thatchbed on the same day in March every year. Distinctly designed with every room showcasing water views, this home is breathtaking inside and out.
ESSEX, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy