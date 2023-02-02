Ohio artist inspired by nature, travels

Backpacking through a national park is not for everyone.

Kimberlee Everhard didn’t think it was for her, at least until she met her husband.

“He roped me into it and I ended up falling in love with it also,” said Everhard, who was born in California and moved to Ohio when she was young. “We would just go on small trips, leave for the weekend, and we would drive places like Red River Gorge in Kentucky. That was one of my first trips.”

Nature, by way of these trips with her husband, now provides artistic inspiration for Everhard, who lives near Akron. She sells her work locally at Handmade Toledo at 1717 Adams St., Toledo.

“I found them by searching local shops in Ohio or through someone else I know who has their stuff there,” Everhard said. “We have places where people can shop locally and it’s just a blessing. I love to be able to do what I do. I can’t believe it sometimes: I get to paint and share my work with others.”

Handmade Toledo currently sells some of her newest works in print, such as her Pictured Rocks series which was inspired by a trip to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan with her husband.

“It was 2021 that we did that trip. That was amazing, that’s also one of my favorites because it is so unique,” Everhard said. “The Pictured Rocks series is in Handmade Toledo and that would be the newest works that I have included, and then the rest of the [prints] are samples, like my most popular prints.”

Everhard primarily plays with watercolor and nature scenes, and said she picked up a lot from her years in college studying printmaking.

“I went to the University of Akron and I started out going for painting and drawing and then I switched my major to printmaking,” Everhard said. “I learned a lot of very useful things in college about mostly technique, and I just didn’t really know what I was doing as far as my focus for my art.”

While she does not currently submit her work for any awards or prestigious shows, she does find the time to participate in festivals, weekend events, and meet and greets for artists. She finds that branching out into these local shows can help newer artists find fresh platforms to sell.

“I pack up a display of things and show up for a weekend and people get to shop and see what I have. I typically stay within two to three hours of Akron, reasonable driving distance,” Everhard said. “A lot of times us artists and people who sell at these local shows do a lot of networking between each other. We’re really generous with sharing that.”

For Everhard, the start of the year is a perfect time to get much of her work done. She completed a total of five paintings in January. One is from Yellowstone and two are from Wind River Range in Wyoming, and she even played around with two animal pieces that she plans to add to her online shop in a couple of weeks.

“I think I love to create beautiful things. I think that as humans we’re drawn to beautiful things and that really helps us. Being out in nature has helped me with some hard times in my life, like anxiety and things like that,” Everhard said. “Being outside, it just is really great for your mental health and I like to try to capture the things I see and kind of provide something that people can experience really easily.”

To browse and purchase more of Everhard’s artwork, visit her website at kimeverhardart.com .

■ The Art Supply Depot in Sylvania welcomes local painter Michelle Mears for an exhibition titled Sweet Paintings through Feb. 21. The pop-up exhibit features a collection of paintings with “sweet treat” and pastry themes, inspired by her “Paint Pastry Challenge” on Instagram with Texas-based artist Sarah Heinbaugh .

A family-friendly meet and greet with the artist is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free, and every painting on display is for sale in addition to artist merch and prints.

The Art Supply Depot is located at 5739 Main St., Sylvania, and the exhibit is open during store hours. For more information, visit artsupplydepo.com .

■ The Toledo Museum of Art has announced two newly appointed board members for 2023. Libbey CEO Michael Bauer and Majida Mourad , senior vice president, government relations, at Tellurian, join the board of directors, serving a five-year term each starting Jan. 1.

The newest board members work with the entire board on TMA affairs focusing on art, auditing, finances, development, education, investment reviews, and maintaining the facilities.

Bauer and Mourad also have the opportunity to serve a second five-year term upon completing their first rotation. For more information about the candidates, visit toledomuseum.org .

■ New funding opportunities are available in Wood county through the Cultural Arts Fund of Wood County. The first grant cycle of 2023 offers up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations that are planning to host culturally based events in Wood County.

The grant’s purpose is to bolster innovative cultural programming that will enrich Wood County communities as well as stimulate the arts and have a lasting economic impact through cultural tourism, cultural heritage, and recreational activities. Grant application deadlines fall on June 30 and Dec. 31.

Past recipients include the Sunshine Jazz Festival in Grand Rapids, the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk in Perrysburg, the Ohio Chautauqua Tour in Rossford, and the Bowling Green Winterfest. For more information and applications, visit cafwc.org .

