ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Politicians Hosting TV Shows: U.K. Media Regulator Ofcom Clarifies Rules

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edD4y_0ka9zWXk00

Following a slew of serving U.K. politicians nabbing high-profile TV jobs, media regulator Ofcom has clarified the rules around such a career move.

The regulatory body has confirmed that politicians are allowed to present TV and radio shows but cautioned “there are some exceptions.”

In particular, because of Ofcom’s rules about impartiality, it dictates that serving politicians are not allowed to participate in any news programs as an anchor, interviewer or reporter “unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified.” If it is the case a justification can be made, the audience must still be alerted to the politician’s political allegiance.

That leaves the political class free to host pretty much anything outside of news, including current affairs shows, although Ofcom warns: “they must make sure a range of views are reflected in their programme.” The only caveat is if they’re standing in an election or about to, in which case they’re not allowed to present any TV or radio shows, including those that don’t discuss politics or current affairs (unless said appearance was scheduled before an election period).

The guidance comes following no fewer than three Conservative politicians taking on TV roles in recent months in addition to their duties as members of Parliament (MPs). Last week it was revealed that controversial former culture secretary Nadine Dorries had bagged a Friday night talk show on News U.K.-owned TalkTV, with her first guest being her former boss (and former Prime Minister) Boris Johnson.

Just a day earlier another MP, Jacob Rees Mogg, was announced as a presenter on conservative network GB News, where he has been given his own current affairs show, which is due film with live audiences across the country, similar to the BBC’s “Question Time.”

Meanwhile Rees Mogg’s colleague Matt Hancock, who was forced to resign as health secretary during COVID after video footage of him emerged canoodling with a colleague in breach of his own lockdown rules, recently appeared as a contestant on ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Although no longer part of the government’s inner circle since Johnson was ousted last summer, Dorries, Rees Mogg and Hancock remain elected MPs.

And while their new gigs don’t breach Ofcom’s guidelines, Dorries and Hancock have been accused of breaching parliamentary rules by failing to seek clearance from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments before taking on the jobs. No action has been taken against either politician, however, with the committee’s chair, Eric Pickles, saying to do so would be “disproportionate.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Variety

‘Is This a Nightmare?’: Shock and Outrage as South African Film Board Rejects Groundbreaking African Classic ‘Black Girl’ Over ‘Hate Speech’

UPDATE The Joburg Film Festival defiantly went ahead with a screening of Ousmane Sembène’s “Black Girl” on Thursday, refusing to bow to political pressure after South Africa’s Film and Publications Board (FPB) denied it permission to hold a public screening of the Senegalese director’s groundbreaking debut. In a decision that shocked festival organizers and many of the African filmmakers in attendance, a FPB reviewer recommended the film be submitted for “full classification” — a process that would determine its suitability for public viewing — “due to prejudicial element that contains acts of hate speech which is degrading of a human being.” Within...
BBC

What's happening in Parliament next week?

It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
Variety

Seth Rogen Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Geared Toward’ Kids: They’re ‘Just Not For Me,’ an Adult with No Children

As a producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Seth Rogen has a hand in one of television’s most popular comic book properties. In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Rogen admitted that “The Boys” would “not exist or be interesting” without the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he watches Marvel movies. The actor said that as an adult with no children, he finds it hard to get into the MCU, as it’s a bit too “geared toward” children for his personal taste. “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of...
Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Variety

Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’

When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
Variety

‘SNL’ Post-Production Editors to Step Up Pressure on NBC With Leafletting Campaign Amid Tough Contract Talks

Supporters of “Saturday Night Live” post-production editors plan to leaflet outside NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center today amid what sources described as stalled contract negotiations with the network. On Jan. 12, the 20-odd “SNL” staff members who assemble the live sketch comedy series’ pre-taped segment approved a strike authorization vote. The editors unionized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild last October. Sources tell Variety that additional bargaining sessions have taken place but sticking points remain, notably around the issue of health benefits. During the bargaining session, the source shared a proposal had been made that the post-production crew members continue to receive...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Brian Cox Says Bryan Singer Was ‘Under a Lot of Strain’ Directing ‘X-Men‘: He’s a ‘Really Gifted’ and ‘Extraordinary’ Filmmaker

Brian Cox is sharing praise for Bryan Singer, who cast and directed Cox as Colonel William Stryker in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.” Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men, and he’s also faced accusations from “X-Men” actors of inappropriate on-set behavior. Halle Berry, who played Storm in Singer’s “X-Men” franchise, told Variety in 2020 that “Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with.” Berry famously cursed out Singer on set one day and told him to “kiss my Black ass.” In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Cox said that Singer was “under a lot of strain” during...
Variety

Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Eyes No. 1 Opening to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’

After eight weeks of release, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will likely abdicate the top slot at the box office this weekend, as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s comedy “80 for Brady” look to open above the James Cameron film on domestic charts. Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” brought in $5.4 million on Friday from 3,643 venues, a figure that includes roughly $1.45 million in Thursday previews. The apocalyptic thriller is currently on track to open on top of the box office with roughly $14.5 million, though those estimates fall shy of the $15 million to...
Variety

Reliance Entertainment Pacts With T-Series, Benaras Mediaworks for International Distribution of ‘Faraaz,’ ‘Bheed,’ ‘Afwaah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Reliance Entertainment, a producer on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” has pacted with T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks to distribute Sudhir Mishra’s “Afwaah,” Sinha’s “Bheed” and Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz” internationally. First up is Mehta’s hostage drama “Faraaz,” starring Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar Soni, which releases Feb. 3. The film, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, unfolds over one night and is based on an incident in July 2016, where armed gunmen held up customers at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for 12 hours, before killing 20 of them and two of...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ to Get $7 Million Super Bowl Ad From Amazon, Plus Unprecedented Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is about to shake things up in the theatrical world. The studio is poised to give its Ben Affleck-Matt Damon drama “Air” an unprecedented theatrical release for a streaming service. Sources say Amazon will release the film, which centers on real-life shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of basketball phenom Michael Jordan, on 3,000-plus screens domestically. In addition, Amazon is planning an exclusive theatrical window that’s comparable to or even longer than those from major studios. The film debuts in cinemas worldwide on April 5. After its exclusive theatrical run, the Affleck-helmed film will...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Variety

The Supremes Get Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honor as the Late Mary Wilson’s Friends and Family Celebrate

When the Recording Academy hosts its Special Merit Award ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles – the afternoon before the 65th annual Grammy Awards – the Supremes are at the top of its list for 2023’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Together with Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Supremes co-founders Diana Ross and the late Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard will receive the Grammys’ lifetime plaudits, with Ross becoming the first woman to win the award twice (she earned a solo honor in 2012). “Performing with two talented woman, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballad, is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Steamy’ Daphne-Velma Kiss and Gay Fred Joke Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirms Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘The World Wants to See It’

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on “Watch What Happens Live” that 2002’s live-action “Scooby Doo” movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character, Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma. The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risqué moments. “There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel...
Variety

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Debuts First Look With Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Arguing Paul Thomas Anderson vs. Spike Lee

20th Century Studios has unveiled the first footage of its remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Set to Skee-Lo’s “I Wish,” the 30-second clip features footage of the two playing basketball and arguing the merits of the finest cinematic artists of our time. “I’m like the P. T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Harlow’s character says in the trailer, referring to him as “our greatest living director.” “Spike Lee is our greatest living director,” Walls’ character responds. Released in 1992, the original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of...
Variety

Molly Tuttle on Landing a Best New Artist Nomination and Busting Bluegrass Into the Grammys’ Top Four Categories

For quite a few years in her burgeoning career, Molly Tuttle kept her bluegrass side and her singer-songwriter side at a slight remove from one another, unsure of how to write the more personal material she wanted to sing and have it completely fit in with the world in which she’d grown up as a guitar-picking prodigy. She finally successfully married the two realms with her 2022 album “Crooked Tree,” which, although it was her fourth major release, felt like a new beginning for Tuttle. It definitely felt like a new beginning to the Recording Academy, which gave her a best...
ILLINOIS STATE
Variety

Britney Spears Praises Pamela Anderson: She Taught Me ‘People Should Support You Exactly Where You Are’

Pamela Anderson released a Netflix documentary and her memoir this week, and amid reclaiming her own narrative, she’s found a fan in Britney Spears. Spears — who has been the subject of a slew of recent documentaries, though she hasn’t been involved with any — is praising Anderson for speaking out. “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson,” the pop star said on Thursday in a since-deleted Instagram post. “She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is !!!” “Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment...
Variety

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Gets Late 2024 Release Date

If you were not entertained by the first “Gladiator” movie, maybe the sequel will change your mind. Director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to “Gladiator” will release on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced Friday. “Aftersun” Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star. The untitled sequel will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script. Released in 2000, the original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy