ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Is Roman Polanski’s New Film ‘The Palace’ Going to Cannes or Venice?

By Elsa Keslassy and Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zk6CQ_0ka9zNqR00

Since premiering his last film “An Officer and a Spy” in competition at Venice in 2019, Roman Polanski has fallen from grace in France. But he’s now back with a new movie called “The Palace” that could make a surprise splash on the festival circuit.

Polanski, who fled the U.S. in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, was leading a pleasant life in France for decades until he came back into the global spotlight with the Lido premiere of “An Officer and a Spy” and scooped the Grand Jury Prize.

Shortly after the movie’s Venice bow, Polanski faced new allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. When he went on to win best director at France’s Cesar Awards, the country’s equivalent of the Oscars, industry outcry prompted a complete overhaul of the leadership of the awards org. The scandal sparked the birth of France’s own #MeToo movement, spearheaded by French actor Adele Haenel, the star of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” who walked out of the Cesar ceremony upon hearing Polanski’s name.

But while no French financier, producer or broadcaster has dared touch “The Palace,” Polanski may not have been “canceled” on the festival circuit. His black comedy “The Palace” — which is set in a posh hotel in the Swiss Alps resort of Gstaad and stars Mickey Rourke, John Cleese and Fanny Ardant — is being considered by both the Cannes and Venice selection committees, Variety has learned.

However, the film, which is backed by Italy’s RAI Cinema, is also slated for an April 6 theatrical release in Italy (via RAI’s 01 Distribuzione unit). This, in theory, would make a Cannes bow improbable and rules out Venice. Several Italian exhibitors have confirmed they are expecting to release the film on April 6.

But RAI Cinema chief Paolo Del Brocco told Variety that the Italian release for the $17 million “Palace” “is not cast in stone.” He also didn’t rule out a Cannes premiere for the film, which is now in post.

The April 6 Italian release date for “Palace” is not incompatible with a Cannes bow. Italian auteur Nanni Moretti’s films regularly launch from Cannes after being released in Italy. However, in order to go to Venice, the Polanski film’s Italian release date would need to be changed.

Producer Luca Barbareschi, who also produced “Officer and a Spy,” has mounted Polanski’s latest work as a co-production between his Eliseo Multimedia banner and RAI Cinema, Poland’s Lucky Bob, France’s Rp Productions and Belgium’s AgentDouble. Barbareschi was not available for comment on whether the film was submitted to Cannes or Venice, and whether its current Italian release date indicates the film will skip a major festival premiere.

So far, only Italy has set a distribution date for “The Palace.” Wild Bunch International, which typically represents multiple films in competition at both Cannes and Venice (“Titane,” “Happening” and “Saint-Omer”), is selling “The Palace” and will likely find buyers outside of the U.S. Even in France, where no broadcasters or other co-producers came on board to finance the film, it will almost certainly find distribution. Barbareschi in May said the film has been sold to unspecified distributors in Germany and Spain.

Polanski, who is now 89 years old, has been a fixture of the festival circuit for ages. His last five features have premiered from either Cannes (“Based on a True Story,” “Venus in Fur”); Venice (“An Officer and a Spy,” “Carnage”); or Berlin (“The Ghost Writer”). But the tide has turned and it remains to be seen whether an internationally driven festival like Cannes or Venice will risk alienating other talent and the media by programming one of Polanski’s films.

The director’s inclusion in the main Venice competition in 2019 sparked fury from feminists and caused jury president Lucrecia Martel to say she was “uncomfortable” about it, even though in the end “Officer and a Spy” walked away with a prize.

“Imagine the context: the Oscars are once again ‘So White,’ the Cesars are once again ‘So Male,’ and now you are going to invite Polanski’s film to your festival?” said one veteran festival circuit executive who declined to be quoted by name.

“As a festival director, why should I give the press the possibility of massacring me?” the exec opined. “Not even [Cannes festival chief] Thierry Fremaux can afford this.”

But aside from Polanski’s highly problematic profile, “The Palace” certainly boasts festival pedigree. It’s co-written by Oscar-winning Polish writer-director Jerzy Skolimowski, whose recent Cannes-premiering film “EO” is now Oscar-nominated, and scored by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat.

Desplat told Variety that he recorded the film’s “light and classy” music in the fall and is now looking forward to “seeing the film mixed.”

Besides Desplat, other top-notch below-the-line crew members on “The Palace” comprise Polanski’s regular cinematographer Pawel Edelman, editor Hervé de Luze and costume designer Carlo Poggioli (“The Young Pope”).

“The Palace” features an ensemble cast comprising German actor Oliver Masucci; French star Fanny Ardant; Mickey Rourke; “Monty Python” star John Cleese; Portugal’s Joaquin De Almeida; Russia’s Alexander Petrov; and Fortunato Cerlino.

The dark comedy has been described by an insider as being in the veins of Polanski’s “Dance of the Vampires.” It’s set entirely in a high-end hotel in Gstaad on the eve of the new millennium, and takes place over the course of 24 hours. It’s also been pitched in materials for buyers as a provocative comedy “showing the naivety, hedonism, corruption and social inequity which lie at the root of the world’s current problems.” The narrative “interweaves multiple storylines, spanning the entire social spectrum,” the notes point out.

The Cannes and Venice film festivals declined to comment on this story.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Preps Directorial Debut, ‘Honor of Persia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, a best actress winner at last year’s Cannes for “Holy Spider,” is ready to move into directing, currently developing a feature debut under the working title of “Honor of Persia.” “It has been years and years that I am writing. It’s about my last year in Iran,” she told Variety at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival where she has served as head of its Nordic Competition jury.  When a scandal derailed her career back in 2006, she fled the country, fearing for her life. But she is ready to come back to these difficult moments, she says.  “With any trauma, whether it’s rape or war,...
Variety

As ‘Casanova’ Score Gets Re-Release, Alexandre Desplat Discusses Nino Rota’s ‘Crazy’ Score for the Fellini Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Nino Rota’s soundtrack for Federico Fellini’s 1976 film “Il Casanova,” which is getting a re-release via Italian record label CAM Sugar, has been a favorite of Alexandre Desplat’s ever since the Oscar-winning French composer first listened to it at 15 years old. The magnificently staged film stars Donald Sutherland as the legendary 18th-century Venetian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, who sought wealthy patrons and sexual encounters as he traveled from Venice to Paris, London, Germany, Rome and Austria, where he makes love to a mechanical doll. The 27 remastered tracks on Rota’s “Casanova” score are being re-released by CAM Sugar in collaboration with Decca Records...
Variety

Egypt’s Omar El Zohairy Bags Best Film at Joburg Film Festival With Social Satire ‘Feathers’

Saturday night meant another feather in the cap for Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy, whose Arab-language social satire “Feathers” took the Best Film prize on the awards night of the 5th Joburg Film Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. His story centers on a father who literally turns into a chicken during a magic show at a son’s birthday party. “Feathers,” also written by Zohairy, was winner of Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 and bagged awards at the El-Gouna Film Festival, Carthage Film Festival and Pingyao Film Festival, as well as last year’s Rabat International Author Film Festival. Meanwhile, “Faya Dayi,” the...
Variety

‘Mad Fate’ Director Soi Cheang to be Honored by Hong Kong Festival – Global Bulletin

‘MOTORWAY’ DIRECTOR IN THE DRIVING SEAT Cheang Pou Soi (better known as Soi Cheang) whose latest film “Mad Fate” will premiere this month at the Berlin Film Festival, will be further honored next month when the Hong Kong International Film Festival makes him its Filmmaker in Focus. He was born in Macau, but gained his footing in the much larger Hong Kong film industry, under the tutelage of Ringo Lam, Andrew Lau, Joe Ma, Wilson Yip and Johnnie To. He achieved a breakthrough with 1999 digital video “Our Last Day.” “Cheang is a key figure among Hong Kong’s post-1997 generation of filmmakers and notable...
Variety

Alice Diop, the Dardennes Brothers, Cristian Mungiu and Other Directors Demand Their Films Be Pulled From Iran’s Fajr Film Festival

Several top international directors, including Alice Diop, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and Cristian Mungiu are demanding that their films be pulled from Iran’s Fajr Film Festival after learning that they had been sent to the fest by a regional distributor without their permission. Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has confirmed they are trying to pull Diop’s “Saint Omer,” the Dardenne’s “Tori and Lokita,” and Mungiu’s “R.M.N.,” among other titles, from the Iranian fest which runs Feb. 1-11. The government-run Fajr Film Festival, which is Iran’s top film event, has long had a section dedicated to international films that would...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Variety

Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Eyes No. 1 Opening to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’

After eight weeks of release, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will likely abdicate the top slot at the box office this weekend, as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s comedy “80 for Brady” look to open above the James Cameron film on domestic charts. Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” brought in $5.4 million on Friday from 3,643 venues, a figure that includes roughly $1.45 million in Thursday previews. The apocalyptic thriller is currently on track to open on top of the box office with roughly $14.5 million, though those estimates fall shy of the $15 million to...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Variety

Brian Cox Says Bryan Singer Was ‘Under a Lot of Strain’ Directing ‘X-Men‘: He’s a ‘Really Gifted’ and ‘Extraordinary’ Filmmaker

Brian Cox is sharing praise for Bryan Singer, who cast and directed Cox as Colonel William Stryker in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.” Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men, and he’s also faced accusations from “X-Men” actors of inappropriate on-set behavior. Halle Berry, who played Storm in Singer’s “X-Men” franchise, told Variety in 2020 that “Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with.” Berry famously cursed out Singer on set one day and told him to “kiss my Black ass.” In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Cox said that Singer was “under a lot of strain” during...
Variety

‘Le Spectre de Boko Haram,’ a View of Terrorism Seen Through Children’s Eyes, Wins Rotterdam’s Tiger Award

Cyrielle Raingou’s documentary “Le Spectre de Boko Haram” won the Tiger Award, the top prize of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Friday. The film follows a group of children in the north of Cameroon, an area dominated by the terrorist organization Boko Haram. Raingou is from the area herself. “When I received this unforgettable call, I started crying. I couldn’t believe it. This recognition means the world to me and my people,” Raingou said on a video message played during the awards ceremony. The jury deemed Raingou’s feature debut “a story that centers on its filmmakers’ patient and honest gaze...
Variety

The Supremes Get Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honor as the Late Mary Wilson’s Friends and Family Celebrate

When the Recording Academy hosts its Special Merit Award ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles – the afternoon before the 65th annual Grammy Awards – the Supremes are at the top of its list for 2023’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Together with Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Supremes co-founders Diana Ross and the late Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard will receive the Grammys’ lifetime plaudits, with Ross becoming the first woman to win the award twice (she earned a solo honor in 2012). “Performing with two talented woman, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballad, is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Is This a Nightmare?’: Shock and Outrage as South African Film Board Rejects Groundbreaking African Classic ‘Black Girl’ Over ‘Hate Speech’

UPDATE The Joburg Film Festival defiantly went ahead with a screening of Ousmane Sembène’s “Black Girl” on Thursday, refusing to bow to political pressure after South Africa’s Film and Publications Board (FPB) denied it permission to hold a public screening of the Senegalese director’s groundbreaking debut. In a decision that shocked festival organizers and many of the African filmmakers in attendance, a FPB reviewer recommended the film be submitted for “full classification” — a process that would determine its suitability for public viewing — “due to prejudicial element that contains acts of hate speech which is degrading of a human being.” Within...
Variety

Sundance: ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Bleecker Street has acquired Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last November, Parmet was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2023. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically later this year. The deal is for North American rights. The drama follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to find her place in the fundamentalist Christian community that raised her. According to the film’s official synopsis, “even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ to Get $7 Million Super Bowl Ad From Amazon, Plus Unprecedented Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is about to shake things up in the theatrical world. The studio is poised to give its Ben Affleck-Matt Damon drama “Air” an unprecedented theatrical release for a streaming service. Sources say Amazon will release the film, which centers on real-life shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of basketball phenom Michael Jordan, on 3,000-plus screens domestically. In addition, Amazon is planning an exclusive theatrical window that’s comparable to or even longer than those from major studios. The film debuts in cinemas worldwide on April 5. After its exclusive theatrical run, the Affleck-helmed film will...
Variety

‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX

“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
Variety

Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’

When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
Variety

’Bad Bitch‘ Helmer’s Dance-Filled Debut ’Wannabe,‘ Dystopian Film ’After The Sun‘ Land at Monolit Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Monolit Film, the Danish banner behind “The Great Silence,” is developing “Wannabe,” the feature debut of “Bad Bitch” director Patricia Bbaale Bandak, and “After the Sun,” a dystopia based on a short story featured in The New Yorker in 2021. “Wannabe,” which was pitched at the Nordic Film Market in Goteborg as part of the Discovery program, is inspired by Bbaale Bandak’s own life. The film follows Patricia, a 13 year-old Ugandan refugee who moves into an underprivileged town of Denmark. Over the course of a summer in 1995, Patricia, who is eager to fit in, joins a group of...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy