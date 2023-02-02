ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What's Up Next For Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly focused on spending time with his children and won't rush into his new role with FOX Sports , sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed to TMZ Sports on Thursday (February 2).

Brady, 45, will reportedly spend the next few months splitting time with his children in Miami and New York during what will serve as his first extended period away from football in decades.

"We're told he's an extremely devoted father to his kids -- splitting his time with his kids in Miami and New York -- and is looking forward to spending extended time with them," TMZ Sports wrote on Thursday.

Brady shares his eldest son, Jack , 15, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan , who lives in New York, and son Benjamin , 13, and daughter Vivian , 10, with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , who reportedly purchased a Miami home near Brady's mansion after their divorce last year. The retired quarterback was reportedly spotted checking out schools in the Miami area for Benjamin and Vivian recently, according to TMZ Sports .

Brady is also not reported to be dating anyone as of yet, having completed his divorce with Bündchen in October 2022.

Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career." FOX Sports is, however, sticking with its plan to keep NFL tight end Greg Olsen -- who filled the role throughout the 2022 season -- as the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt , as was previously reported when Brady signed the deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports on Wednesday (February 1) following the quarterback's retirement announcement.

Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady in a scenario where the Buccaneers were eliminated ahead of the Super Bowl. The decision came shortly after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post . reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports ' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots , which included six Super Bowl victories.

Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

