Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Down Drury
ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Comes Up Big Late in Close Win for Spartans
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, and Griffin McElroy made some big shots late to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-50 win over South Hadley on Wednesday night. McElroy finished with 13 points, and Luke Arienti, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez and Manny Brown each...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Icers Edge Mount Everett
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each had a goal and an assist on Wednesday to lead the Taconic hockey team to a 2-1 win over Mount Everett at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder bounced back after a draining road trip on Monday night to...
iBerkshires.com
Jamie Duquette Leads Pittsfield in Road Win
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. -- Jamie Duquette had a double-double Monday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 69-36 win over East Longmeadow. Duquette scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. Dezerea Powell scored 10 points, and Kyanna Summers had a strong all-around game with eight...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops SUNY-New Paltz
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Alex Lee scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 63-57 win over SUNY-New Paltz. Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 11, and Evan Glatzer grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Williams (20-3) finishes the regular season on Sunday at Conn College.
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke Girls Down Taconic
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Bianca Ortiz-Cordero scored 37 points Tuesday to lead the Holyoke girls basketball team to a 71-37 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson scored 11 points for the Thunder, who got eight from Sophia Pringle. Taconic (5-9) hosts Holyoke on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Wrap Up Berkshire Alpine Title
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Grace Soule finished first in Monday’s giant slalom and led the Monument Mountain girls Alpine team to a team victory that clinched the Berkshire County League title with one race left in the regular season. Soul hit the finish line in 49.88 seconds to edge...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Overcome Slow Start, South Hadley
DALTON, Mass. – Grace Wigington scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 60-28 win over South Hadley. The Tigers, who dropped a 60-26 decision when the teams met in South Hadley, surprised Wahconah by jumping out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Ullrich Leads Way as Eagles Qualify for State Tourney
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Michael Ullrich scored 24 points, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday rode a big second quarter to a 63-37 win over McCann Tech. Ullrich made four of his team’s seven 3-pointers as the Eagles won for the fourth time in five games and qualified for the state tournament with their 10th win.
iBerkshires.com
Shelsy Leads Mount Greylock Past Athol
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys basketball team Tuesday shook off the rust of a weeklong layoff, went on a 19-2 run to take control of the game and went on to a 74-60 win over Athol to clinch at least a share of the Hampshire North Division title.
iBerkshires.com
Tatro Leads Hornets to Senior Night Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Macey Tatro scored 17 points, and the McCann Tech girls basketball team Monday overcame a two-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to earn a 38-34 win over Lee on Senior Night for the Hornets. “Great win on Senior NIght,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj...
iBerkshires.com
Shooting Woes Hurt Drury in Loss to Springfield ICS
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.. — The Drury girls basketball team struggled Monday night against Springfield International Charter in a loss at home, 51-39. It was a tough scoring night for Drury (6-9) as they failed to beat Springfield ICS for the second time this season. Springfield ICS dominated the glass early and often in this one giving Drury fits down low.
iBerkshires.com
Northampton Girls Stop Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Bri Heafey scored 26 points Monday to lead the Northampton girls basketball team to a 63-34 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson scored 13 points for the Thunder, which got nine from Brenna McNeice and seven from Ahna Balcom. Taconic (5-8) goes to Holyoke on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Names Local Fall Dean's List Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is pleased to announce it has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, full-time students must achieve a GPA of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Students Lead Tour of Clark Collection
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Feb. 10, Williams College art history graduate students will guide a conversation on the Clark's permanent collection. In a new program, Fresh Takes, students in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art share their thoughts on an object in the collection through the perspective of new scholarship.
iBerkshires.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 12, visitors to the Clark Art Institute will hjost a valentine-making station (open 1–4 pm) located in the lower level of the Clark Center. Participants can create a unique Valentine card that uses images from the Clark's collection. Admission to the Clark...
iBerkshires.com
Herberg Middle Schoolers Thank Firefighters With Gift Baskets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters were all smiles on Wednesday as they received tokens of appreciation from four Herberg Middle schoolers. Emirhan Ozdemir, Aidan Underdown, Markus Carpenter and Stevie Kazimierczak gifted each of the city's five stations with a basket of coffee, hot cocoa, tea, and snacks after raising $425 as part of a civics project.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art: Start With Art
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series continues. February's free event is themed to movement. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
Comments / 0