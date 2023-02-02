ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO