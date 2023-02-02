ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast police officer stabbed in neck was 'millimetres from death'

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A police officer who was stabbed in the neck in Northern Ireland was just “millimetres from death,” according to a senior commander.

Two policemen were attacked by a suspect armed with a knife in Belfast, one stabbed in the neck and the other slashed in the face.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident on Wednesday, 1 February.

This footage shows cordons near the scene of the stabbing on Thursday.

It happened in South Belfast in the early hours of the morning.

