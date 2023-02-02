Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers
Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced
The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Kyrie Irving Tweeted A GIF On Saturday Amid Trade Rumors
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a GIF on Saturday morning
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Report: Kyrie Irving Unhappy With Nets Placing Stipulations on Contract Extension
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets may be heading towards a divorce
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out this cryptic message on Friday
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Kyrie Irving Sent Deeply Cryptic Tweet Just Before Trade Request News
News of the Nets star’s request broke less than a week before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Report: Sixers have expressed interest in Timberwolves big man Naz Reid
As the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA prepare for the Feb. 9 trade deadline, there are going to be a great many names attached to each team and a lot of ideas being thrown out about what each time might or might not do. The Sixers are...
New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly in talks for blockbuster multi-player trade
While this year’s NBA trade deadline could be quieter than years past, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
The Ringer: Brooklyn Nets are one of the 'more active' teams looking for trades
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more active teams in looking for trades as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. O’Connor reported in this piece that league sources told him that the Nets are looking for upgrades before the deadline passes so that they’ll be more prepared for the playoffs.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Nets' extension offer to Irving reportedly included 'championship' stipulation
According to Chris B. Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving’s trade request came in response to what he saw as an “insulting” clause in a recent extension offer from the Nets.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0