Police seek to trace dog walker to help search for Nicola Bulley

By Gwyn Wright
 3 days ago

Police are hoping to trace a dog walker who was seen near the spot where Nicola Bulley went missing.

Lancashire Police said the woman, who they want to speak to as a witness, was wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat. She was walking a small, white dog.

She was seen on CCTV on Allotment Lane at around 8.48am on Friday January 27, close to where the missing 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

The woman was also seen near the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

The force said they want to speak to the woman as a witness and nothing more, and say there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

They also urged anyone who recognises the woman to get in touch.

Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We now want to speak to the woman pictured on CCTV as we believe she was walking in the area around the time Nicola was last seen.

“If you know her, or believe this may be you, please get in touch.

“You may not think you know anything but you might have seen something that could be significant.”

Ms Bulley is white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent.

She was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive-green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30. For immediate sightings please call 999.

