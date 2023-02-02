ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Mordaunt dismisses claim Sadiq Khan is a ‘dictator’ over Ulez expansion

By David Lynch
 3 days ago

Penny Mordaunt has dismissed suggestions from the Tory back benches that Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is a “dictator”.

The Commons Leader disagreed with Tory MP Bob Blackman , who hit out at Mr Khan’s plans to extend the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Ms Mordaunt insisted the Mayor could be voted out of office due to the “immense difficulties” attributed to the Ulez expansion.

Mr Khan announced in November last year that the Ulez will be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, 2023 to boost air quality.

Responding to Mr Blackman, the Commons Leader said: “With regard to the title that the honourable gentleman has given the Mayor of London, which is causing some disquiet across the chamber, I would say I disagree with the honourable gentleman.

“The Mayor of London is not a dictator.

“The Mayor of London can be voted out of office, and I would encourage people to do that, because I think some of the policies that he has put in place… are really causing immense difficulties, not just to residents, but also to businesses in London and outside.”

She added: “We have to enable people to make these transitions, and for those people that, particularly at this point when they really have little liquidity in their businesses and in their households, I think a more sensible and considered approach might be appropriate.”

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said: “I would just remind members about Mr Speaker’s (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) strictures on temperate language, Mr Blackman.”

Calls could be heard from the Labour benches for Mr Blackman to apologise, with some Labour MPs accusing him of laughing.

Harrow East Mr Blackman had earlier told the Commons: “Today is the deadline for outer London local authorities to sign up to dictator Khan’s unreasonable demands to put erect cameras and other signage in their boroughs for the ultra-low emission zone.”

He said the decision is going to affect “more or less the whole of the south east of England”, and asked for a debate in the Commons “so that we can take our view, and send a very strong message to dictator Khan that he shouldn’t be implementing this policy”.

Elsewhere in the debate, the Labour frontbench protested as Tory MP Elliot Colburn claimed that Mr Khan “may have lied to the London Assembly”.

The claim follows accusations from City Hall Tories that Mr Khan “manipulated” the final results of a consultation into the Ulez expansion by excluding some so-called “campaign responses”, which lowered the level of opposition in the final count from 62% to 59%.

The Conservatives also claimed Mr Khan and his deputy made “untrue and dishonest” comments in telling the London Assembly they had not been briefed in advance on the interim results of the consultation.

Following an event at City Hall, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis suggested there should be a “softening” on the Ulez requirement to help people with rising living costs.

After he joined the Mayor to answer questions from an audience of Londoners about cost-of-living crisis, Mr Lewis told LBC: “We are here talking about the cost of living, and clearly it is always going to be difficult to introduce a new charge amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

“So it is my hope that there is some softening, and I use that word deliberately and politically, some softening of the Ulez requirement to help those people struggling with the cost of living.”

Responding to the Commons debate, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “When there are around 4,000 Londoners dying prematurely each year due to toxic air, the Mayor is extremely disappointed that some of the capital’s MPs do not support the ULEZ .

“This targeted measure will only impact less than one-in-five vehicles in outer London, but it will keep children out of hospital and save lives.

“The Mayor made the decision to expand the ULEZ after considering TfL’s full final report on the consultation responses, and he made a number of modifications to the scheme following feedback. This included addressing cost of living concerns with a £110m scrappage scheme for low-income Londoners and extending the exemptions for disabled Londoners.”

The Independent

Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash

Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the “left-wing economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
The Independent

One in three Conservative voters view Tories as ‘party of sleaze’

More than one-third of Conservative voters view the Tories as “the party of sleaze”, new polling for The Independent has found, as Rishi Sunak struggles to draw a line under the scandal-ladden era of Boris Johnson.The Savanta ComRes survey found that 45 per cent of voters view the Tories as the party sleaze – including 37 per cent of those who voted Conservative at the 2019 election.Only 1 in 10 voters (11 per cent) view Mr Sunak’s party as “moral”. In comparison, 38 per cent say Labour is the party of “morals” and only 14 per cent view the opposition...
The Independent

Right to request flexible work could push over-50s back to employment, MPs claim

Giving workers and agency employees the right to request more predictable terms and conditions of work could help the Government in its quest to get the over-50s back to work, ministers have heard.Conservative MP Scott Benton’s Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Bill cleared its first parliamentary hurdle after receiving an unopposed second reading and support from across the House of Commons.The Bill makes new provisions in Part 8A of the Employment Rights Act 1996, to introduce a new statutory right for workers to request a predictable working pattern.During the debate in the lower chamber, Conservative MP Nickie Aiken insisted the...
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Return train fares expected to be scrapped in shake-up of British rail system

Return train fares are to be scrapped in a planned shake-up of Britain’s rail system, expected to be announced by Rishi Sunak’s transport secretary within days.Mark Harper will reportedly unveil plans this week to replace return fares with “single-leg pricing”, in which the price of two single tickets will be equal to a return.He is also expected to commit to creating Great British Railways (GBR), a new public body which will seize responsibility for ticketing and timetabling from the Department of Transport and place the operation of tracks and trains in the same hands for the first time.The idea...
The Independent

NHS faces biggest strike yet as nurses and ambulance crews walk out

NHS leaders have warned the service is facing its worst day of disruption yet as tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are set to walk out in support of pay claims.Monday’s industrial action – expected to be the biggest strike in the history of the NHS – marks the first time the two groups have staged stoppages on the same day during the current wave of disputes convulsing public services.It prompted NHS Providers – which represents trusts – to urge the public to use emergency services “wisely” as it warned the whole service was approaching a “crunch...
The Independent

No-one ‘at any level’ in Government in talks on NHS pay, Unite says

There is no-one “at any level” in the Government who is involved in talks about NHS pay as the health service faces what is expected to be the biggest strike in its history, a union leader has said.Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are set to walk out on Monday, with nurses due to strike again on Tuesday and ambulance crews and call handlers returning to the picket lines on Friday.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme whether “on the eve of the biggest health strike in history...
The Independent

‘We are being cooked, choked...’ Chris Packham unleashes fury at Shell over record profits

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has shared a furious tweet railing against Shell’s record profits as households around the country struggle to pay energy bills.Shell has recorded the highest profit in its 115-year history, after benefiting from soaring oil prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Responding to the news on Thursday (2 February), Packham, whose show Autumnwatch has just been cancelled by the BBC in a bid to cut costs, posted an article about the energy company’s profits on Twitter.“We are being cooked, choked and taken to the cleaners,” he wrote. “If we ever become anyone’s ancestors they will ask,...
The Independent

Cost of maintenance for ‘crumbling’ hospitals passes £1bn

The cost of maintenance work on England’s hospitals exceeded £1 billion last year, data shared by ministers has revealed.Some £1,013,000,000 was spent on maintaining the hospitals estate in the 2021/22 financial year, according to the NHS’s annual Estates Returns Information Collection.This was up from £987 million in the previous year, and from £890 million in 2017/18.The information, shared by health minister Will Quince, appears to show investment in the backlog of maintenance has also risen dramatically.Opposition parties criticised the Government for overseeing a “crumbling” NHS estate, with Labour questioning the future of the pledge to build 40 new hospitals as...
The Independent

Apprenticeship levy not fit for purpose, says Labour

Labour wants to create a new body to increase the skills of the British workforce and boost apprenticeships.The party said the Government’s apprenticeship levy system is failing to provide enough skilled workers for 40,000 manufacturers, and pledged to change the way the levy is spent and to create a new body called Skills England.Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil his plan to change the apprenticeship levy to a “growth and skills levy” at a new Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) research centre in the South West alongside shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.The apprenticeship levy taxes employers 0.5% of...
The Independent

Hundreds of UK officers should never have been appointed, says police watchdog

Hundreds of people who joined the police in the last three years should not have been allowed in, a senior police official has said.HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said many officers had failed to declare “big red flags” such as “prior convictions and links with criminals that are too close and not explained” as well as “not being entirely honest on their application”.He told Sky News: “Anybody who has got any blemish on their record shouldn’t automatically be disbarred from being a police officer, that just wouldn’t be fair.“But where there is a question, where there is doubt, there should be measures...
The Independent

NHS strikes: Patient safety fears could stop nurses joining further coordinated walkouts

Nurses could refuse to carry out any further strikes alongside other health workers because of fears over patient safety, The Independent has learnt.A mass walkout billed as the largest strike in NHS history is due to take place on Monday as tens of thousands of nurses, paramedics and 999 call handlers walk out in a bid to force ministers to the negotiating table.But the coordinated strikes could be a one-off if nurses feel that the decision to take part in direct action compromises patient safety, The Independent has been told.One union source said walkouts are not carried out on a...
The Independent

Hundreds join rally against gender recognition reforms

A controversial gender critic has thanked the Scottish Government for “waking up” the country after the row over the placement of a double rapist in a women’s prison.Standing for Women, headed by Kellie-Jay Keen – also known as Posie Parker – staged a protest in Glasgow on Sunday against the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform proposals, which were passed by a majority of MSPs in December but blocked by the UK Government.Speaking in George Square, Ms Keen also attacked the Scottish Government over the case of Isla Bryson – who raped two women when she was a man called Adam...
The Independent

