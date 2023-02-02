Read full article on original website
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $205,774
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction topped the $200,000 mark–and then some–Saturday. With items donated by Henry County Medical Center at two auctions Saturday, Helping Hand has now raised $205,774 so far this year. A whopping 28 slates of items were donated by HCMC, ranging...
Carroll County Sets Record For Local Option Sales Tax Collection
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Approximately $4,500,000 was collected for Carroll County Schools by shopping in Carroll County in 2022, according to Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley. The $4,500,000 is divided on per pupil basis with each school system receiving the same amount of money per student regardless of where it is collected.
Humane Society of Dickson County no longer serving in animal control capacity for county
With Dickson County officials looking for alternative solutions with regard to animal control, the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) turned to social media to notify community members about the situation.
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
Fort Donelson To Observe 161st Anniversary Of Battles
Dover, Tenn.–Fort Donelson National Battlefield announces a variety of programs and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. The scheduled offerings are in observance of the 161st anniversary of the campaigns for Fort Henry and Donelson. Events begin on February 4th at 2:00 pm at Fort Heiman. Rangers will...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Reopens Friday
Paris, Tenn.–After being closed for three days due to the icy weather, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will reopen Friday, February 3. Tomorrow items will be donated by Holy Cross Church, the Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road area; and TARP. The auction has already raised $188,828 this year and...
Watson Lumber buys Marks Building Materials
The new year came with a change in ownership for one of Benton County’s long-time businesses. Ben Marks, of Marks Building Materials on Hwy. 70 East, has sold the lumberyard to Seth Bennett. Seth is the owner of Watson Lumber Co., in Huntingdon and Bennett Hardware in McKenzie. With...
Holy Cross Catholic Church Donates Oktoberfest Proceeds To Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).
Sarah Frances Winsett
Sarah Frances Winsett, 93, of Springville, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Born Friday, December 6, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah was the daughter of the late Albert Poe and the late Queenie Hurt Poe. Sarah was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She formerly worked for...
MSU To Host Multiple Black History Events
Murray, Ky.–Murray State University and the Murray State University Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence are hosting multiple events for the campus and greater community to celebrate Black heritage throughout Black History Month in February as well as throughout the spring semester. Additional information is available at http://bit.ly/3RhWz6Z. Contact Murray State’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence at 270-809-6836 or at msu.multiculturalinitiatives@murraystate.edu.
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla, 65, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Jay was born Monday, March 11, 1957, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late James Joseph Svehla, Jr., and the late Patricia Schoeler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Sandy McClain.
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton, 60, of Boaz, Alabama, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Marshall South Hospital in Boaz, Alabama. He was a truck driver, bull hauler, and a longtime cowboy. Jeff loved the rodeo and bull riding. He was one of a kind and was known around as “Bull Rider.”
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr.
Mr. Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr., 83, of Union City, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Diversicare of Martin. Speck was born Friday, May 12, 1939, in Yorkville, son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lovie Clyde (Parker) Riley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Regina Laird; and one brother: Abner Riley.
Albert & Celeste Brodeur jailed after smacking their backtalking granddaughter
Clarksville Police jailed 68-year-old Celeste Brodeur and her 68-year-old husband, Albert Brodeur, after their grandaughter, MaKenzie Brodeur, called 911 to report being assaulted during an argument over the cleanliness of the house. Officers arrived at the residence on January 29 to find MaKenzie bleeding from her mouth. She says her grandmother was arguing with her about the house not being kept clean and began to insult her. Celeste admits to smacking her in the mouth because her granddaughter was backtalking her. When MaKenzie pushed her grandmother after being smacked, her grandfather stepped in and also struck McKenzie.
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
34, Savannah, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second offense driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license and violation of the open container law. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond. January 28, 2023. Debbie Ann Holley. , 59, Memphis,...
