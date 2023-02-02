Songs can have the power to make or break a show just from their inclusion in a scene, but shows also have the power to reinvigorate songs because of their inclusion. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Make A Deal With God)” topped the charts because of its incorporation into the powerful fourth episode “Dear Billy” in Stranger Things. More recently, Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” was given new life after being used to tell the love story between Bill and Frank in the emotional third episode of The Last of Us. Scenes are sometimes only as compelling as the songs that accompany them.

