wpsdlocal6.com
Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted fugitive
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY- A wanted fugitive was arrested by the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office on Friday. 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty was wanted in Carlisle County for a 2020 theft near Kirbyton, KY. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies received an anonymous tip on Friday, giving Daughtery's most recent location. On top of his...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
clarksvilletoday.com
Albert & Celeste Brodeur jailed after smacking their backtalking granddaughter
Clarksville Police jailed 68-year-old Celeste Brodeur and her 68-year-old husband, Albert Brodeur, after their grandaughter, MaKenzie Brodeur, called 911 to report being assaulted during an argument over the cleanliness of the house. Officers arrived at the residence on January 29 to find MaKenzie bleeding from her mouth. She says her grandmother was arguing with her about the house not being kept clean and began to insult her. Celeste admits to smacking her in the mouth because her granddaughter was backtalking her. When MaKenzie pushed her grandmother after being smacked, her grandfather stepped in and also struck McKenzie.
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
clarksvilletoday.com
MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested
Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth
A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
Police in Kingston Springs arrest ex-con for street racing
A Jackson, Tennessee man has been charged with street racing in Kingston Springs.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man sentenced to life for Todd County murder, DUI charges
The Hopkinsville man found guilty by a jury in November of murder and DUI for a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in Todd Circuit Court. Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Carroll investigated the July 29, 2020 crash and determined...
clarksvilletoday.com
Isaac O’Brien charged in late-night DUI with Espolòn Tequila bottle in vehicle
21-year-old Isaac O’Brien was parked on the side of Lylewood Road late Friday night when Corporal Richard Byers stopped to assist him, believing he was having issues with his vehicle. As he spoke to O’Brien, he said he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech. He declined having consumed any alcohol but performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Espolòn Tequila was in the passenger seat. O’Brien was transported to Tennova Sango for a blood draw and then to booking at the Montgomery County Jail.
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
westkentuckystar.com
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General
A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
