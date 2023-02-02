ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews Pardi-Gras

BEAUMONT — Pardi-Gras comes back to the Civic Center in Southeast Texas Saturday night. This Mardi Gras themed event serves as a fundraiser for the Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, providing assistance for local communities. There will be dancing, a photo booth, red beans with rice and sausage to...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Home Free is coming to The Lutcher Theater for one night only

ORANGE — Home Free, an all vocal Country entertainment group will be live at the Lutcher Theater February 19th at 7p.m. as part of their Road Sweet Road tour. Group member, Tim Foust is a Southeast Texas native. Foust grew up in Nederland and was inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper

A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
JASPER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season

“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Contract worker at ExxonMobil in Beaumont suffers injuries after fall from scaffold

BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a contract worker at ExxonMobil is recovering from injuries he received following an accident at the refinery in Beaumont. The worker is a Wyatt Field Service Company employee, and he suffered injuries from a fall on Monday, according to Shawn Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Wyatt Field Service Company.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled

SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border. 
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic incident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic incident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX

