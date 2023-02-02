Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews Pardi-Gras
BEAUMONT — Pardi-Gras comes back to the Civic Center in Southeast Texas Saturday night. This Mardi Gras themed event serves as a fundraiser for the Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, providing assistance for local communities. There will be dancing, a photo booth, red beans with rice and sausage to...
KFDM-TV
JP Collins 'showing some love' and offering free Valentine's weddings February 13-15
Jefferson County — Valentine's Day is drawing near and a justice of the peace is ready to 'show some love' to the community. During the Christmas holiday season, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. performed free weddings, wearing his Santa suit if the bride and groom requested it.
KFDM-TV
Home Free is coming to The Lutcher Theater for one night only
ORANGE — Home Free, an all vocal Country entertainment group will be live at the Lutcher Theater February 19th at 7p.m. as part of their Road Sweet Road tour. Group member, Tim Foust is a Southeast Texas native. Foust grew up in Nederland and was inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
kjas.com
Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper
A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
KFDM-TV
Contract worker at ExxonMobil in Beaumont suffers injuries after fall from scaffold
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a contract worker at ExxonMobil is recovering from injuries he received following an accident at the refinery in Beaumont. The worker is a Wyatt Field Service Company employee, and he suffered injuries from a fall on Monday, according to Shawn Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Wyatt Field Service Company.
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled
SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic incident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic incident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
City leaders hope new housing units coming to downtown Port Arthur will attract port and plant workers, enhance economy
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Construction is underway for affordable housing units in downtown Port Arthur. City leaders believe that this is a step in the right direction to revitalize downtown and bring more workers and families to Port Arthur. The Renaissance at Lakeshore Apartments on Procter Street will have...
12newsnow.com
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
Ahmed Abdalla Allam's defense attorney Ryan Gertz withdrew a request for a psychiatric evaluation. He believes his client is competent to stand trial.
