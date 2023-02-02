ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Turkey Hunters Watch Two Florida Panthers Brawling Right In Front Of The Blind

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLH26_0ka9xaCC00

That would certainly be an unexpected event in your morning hunt…

And the type of event that only happens once in a lifetime.

To see a cougar in the wild is a pretty rare thing. They’re generally one of the more elusive and stealthy predators in all of North America. So, while seeing two cougars going at it is pretty extraordinary, to have the rarest subspecies doing that makes it all the more uncommon.

Florida panthers are regarded as a subspecies of mountain lions (or cougars as they’re sometimes called), and native to Florida. They’re technically not a true sub-species since the only real difference is that Florida panthers generally have a kinked tail and a unique fur patch on the back, which seems to have evolved as a result of inbreeding due to the low numbers.

These big cats are considered a rare and endangered species, with only a few hundred individuals left in the wild.

Florida panther males will often fight for territory and dominance. These territorial battles serve to establish dominance and protect their mating rights. Florida panthers are solitary animals and will defend their territories from other males to ensure access to food and mates.

A father and son were out for a turkey hunt when the craziest thing happened. As they sat calling out some gobblers, a ruckus started and crows started to lose their minds.

Before they knew what was happen a pair of panthers were right in front of them going at it hard.

The pair of hunters got an up close and personal view at this wild fight.

The father summed it all up in the video.

“As the gang of crows got closer I peeked out of the right side of the blind and I caught movement, and sure enough it was a young male Florida panther. As I was pulling the phone out to get some footage of him, out came quite possibly the same cat I saw with my daughter one year and two days before and hit him like a freight train!

As the battle went on, A pack of rather large wild boars came running in to the screaming of these to Apex predators. One of the Boars, was really hell-bent on settling some old scores I guess, and came in hot right up to about 6 feet and probably was the reason the younger cat made it out of there alive.

This is why I love being a Man of the Sea and the Wilderness, you just can’t quite ever imagine what’s amazing thing is going to happen…”

This is what hunting is all about…

Making memories and moments those two hunters will talk about forever.

The post Florida Turkey Hunters Watch Two Florida Panthers Brawling Right In Front Of The Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 23

coop4
3d ago

I grew up in the woods and swamps of central Florida spent a lot of time in the green swamp never seen one seen tracks but that it. Awesome

Reply(1)
3
Related
Magnolia State Live

Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own

In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence

I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
ESTES PARK, CO
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

267K+
Followers
14K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy