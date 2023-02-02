Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
The balloon, which the Pentagon said was being used by China for surveillance, was shot down by a U.S. aircraft at around 2:05 p.m. EST, a military intelligence source told NewsNation.
FAA halts commercial flights along NC, SC coast as US considers plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
The FAA said it's part of an effort to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.
State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Going into Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden sees a nation with its future aglow. Republicans take a far bleaker view — that the country is beset by crushing debt and that Biden is largely responsible for inflation. And the GOP now holds a House majority intent on blocking the president.
