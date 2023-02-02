Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).

