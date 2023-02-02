Read full article on original website
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $205,774
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction topped the $200,000 mark–and then some–Saturday. With items donated by Henry County Medical Center at two auctions Saturday, Helping Hand has now raised $205,774 so far this year. A whopping 28 slates of items were donated by HCMC, ranging...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Reopens Friday
Paris, Tenn.–After being closed for three days due to the icy weather, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will reopen Friday, February 3. Tomorrow items will be donated by Holy Cross Church, the Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road area; and TARP. The auction has already raised $188,828 this year and...
Sarah Frances Winsett
Sarah Frances Winsett, 93, of Springville, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Born Friday, December 6, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah was the daughter of the late Albert Poe and the late Queenie Hurt Poe. Sarah was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She formerly worked for...
Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr.
Mr. Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr., 83, of Union City, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Diversicare of Martin. Speck was born Friday, May 12, 1939, in Yorkville, son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lovie Clyde (Parker) Riley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Regina Laird; and one brother: Abner Riley.
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
Holy Cross Catholic Church Donates Oktoberfest Proceeds To Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).
Josie Brady
Mrs. Josie Brady, 77, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Brady will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stanley’s Chapel Cemetery.
Dresden Elks Lodge Welcomes New Members
The Dresden Elks Lodge welcomed their new members on Tuesday, January 24. Those included were: Chris McClure, Gleason; Suber Farms; proposed by Alex Bynum; Chase Griffin, Gleason; Griffin Farms; proposed by Brent Griffin; Randell Morris, Martin; Interstate 69 Marine Manager; proposed by Patrick Dilday; Tyler Morris, McKenzie; proposed by Richard Trevathan; Ray Wiggington, Gleason; EMA Director; proposed by Jason Hypes; Karen Harper, Sharon; Weakley County Board of Ed.; proposed by Shannon Chappell; Dalton Turnbow, Martin; Union City Police; proposed by Gary Eddings, Jr.; and Gerald E. Potts, Union City; Welder; proposed by Richard Trevathan.
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
Carroll County Sets Record For Local Option Sales Tax Collection
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Approximately $4,500,000 was collected for Carroll County Schools by shopping in Carroll County in 2022, according to Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley. The $4,500,000 is divided on per pupil basis with each school system receiving the same amount of money per student regardless of where it is collected.
Found • Trenton, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. Wilkerson Ln., Trenton, TN. 3 miles from Trenton, towards Milan. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) Wearing collar or harness. Color/Markings. Dark Chocolate color wearing a blue or green collar. Any additional information you’d like to...
Richard A. Renda
Mr. Richard A. Renda, 76, of Paris, died at his home Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Elko, Nevada, on October 3, 1946, to the late Guido and Lola Ann Reynolds Renda. He is a Korean War Navy veteran, and a commercial construction worker building the first Captain D’s and Wendy’s in Clarksville, Tennessee.
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla, 65, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Jay was born Monday, March 11, 1957, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late James Joseph Svehla, Jr., and the late Patricia Schoeler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Sandy McClain.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
