ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly

Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
Detroit News

Ford hourly workers to get $9K in profit sharing despite headwinds

Ford Motor Co. will pay profit-sharing bonuses of up to $9,176 to hourly autoworkers in the U.S. for 2022, the automaker said Thursday. The Dearborn automaker employs about 56,000 hourly workers in the U.S. Profit-sharing checks to eligible workers will be distributed in early March. Under the automaker's contract with...
Industrial Distribution

Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs

FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Nissan to Face Union Vote at Tennessee Plant After Labor Ruling

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy