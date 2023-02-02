ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Irish government to consider action after UK announces Omagh bomb inquiry

By By Grinne N. Aodha
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8ul6_0ka9wpVk00

The Irish government is to discuss what action it will take after the UK government announced it would establish an inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb.

It comes as the father of a victim of the attack accused the Irish government “running away from their responsibilities”.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris announced on Thursday afternoon that there would be an independent inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.

The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish government.

Clearly what happened in Omagh was absolutely unspeakable, it was a brutal act of cruelty

Simon Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris said they would await to see the details of the UK’s inquiry before announcing what action they would take, but said it is those who carried out the attack who “carry responsibility for the brutal act”.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge’s direction.

“I would say that the Irish government is running away from their responsibilities here, they need to engage,” Mr Gallagher told Good Morning Ulster on Thursday ahead of the announcement.

He said there was a “strong cross-border element” to the attack and that the bomb had originated in the Republic.

“So the government in Dublin would also need to talk to the families,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said that he was “hugely disappointed” after the Taoiseach did not respond to an invitation handed over in person a year ago to meet the Omagh bomb families to discuss the judgment.

“We have not to this date had any communication from the Taoiseach.”

He added: “We’re not vindictive.

“The British government is not my enemy, the Irish government is not my enemy, we support the police on both sides of the border.

“We just need a thorough investigation to understand what happened.”

Following the announcement, Mr Harris said he would discuss with his fellow ministers what further action the Irish government needs to take following the UK government’s decision.

“What happened at Omagh was an unspeakable and brutal act of cruelty.

“The terrorists who carried it out had simply no sense of humanity and they displayed a complete and shocking disregard for life itself.

“It is they who carry responsibility for this brutal act.”

“We will never forget those who lost their lives, those who were injured and the families whose suffering for their loved ones continues.

“The Irish Government is deeply conscious of the enduring suffering and hardship that survivors of Troubles-related attacks bear.

“The Government has always sought to acknowledge and address the legitimate needs and expectations of victims’ families and survivors of Troubles-related attacks.

“It is the case, of course, that a number of reviews/investigations have previously taken place in this jurisdiction with regard to Omagh.

“I will be discussing today’s announcement with my Government colleagues and we will, of course, consider what further action is required on our part in response to the UK Government’s decision to establish an inquiry.

“I look forward to receiving further detail on the proposed UK inquiry as it becomes available.”

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever

The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Micheal Martin: UK Government inconsistent on Northern Ireland’s past

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin has described the approach of the UK Government to Northern Ireland’s troubled past as “somewhat inconsistent”.He was speaking after a public inquiry was announced into the Omagh bomb at the same time as a Bill progresses through Parliament which would end new court processes pertaining to Troubles offences.Mr Martin did not rule out the prospect of an inquiry around the Omagh bomb in the Republic.The Co Tyrone town was devastated by a dissident republican bomb that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, in August 1998 just a few months after the...
TheDailyBeast

Miss Russia Refutes Miss Ukraine in Sassy Interview Reply

Miss Russia Anna Linnikova has commented on her strained relationship with Miss Ukraine and the Miss Universe contest during this year’s pageant. Interviewed by The Daily Beast in January, Miss Ukraine’s contestant for Miss Universe 2023, Viktoria Apanasenko, described how her Russian counterpart only approached her for a selfie “for what I think were propaganda purposes” and that “until the very last moment I hoped that Miss Russia would come up to me and say sorry.” Speaking to Evening Moscow in an interview published Tuesday, Linnikova said she attempted to reach out, but claims they went unanswered, saying she felt...
The Independent

Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US

A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Parole Board due to release serial rapist despite opposition from Dominic Raab

A serial rapist who targeted young mothers is due to be released from jail despite an appeal from the justice secretary.The Parole Board has rejected an application from Dominic Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, to cancel the scheduled release of repeat offender Andrew Barlow.But the decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.Barlow, 66, from Bolton in Lancashire, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a range of other offences committed in the 1980s.The convict, formerly called Andrew Longmire, was found...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Liz Truss comeback defence is damaging ‘nonsense’, says top David Cameron aide

A top Downing Street aide in the David Cameron government has warned the Tory party that listening to Liz Truss will lead to “cataclysmic defeat” at the next general election.Sir Craig Oliver, former No 10 communications chief, told The Independent that Ms Truss was trying to “rock the boat” for Rishi Sunak – describing her 4000-word article defending unfunded tax cuts was “nonsense”.Ms Truss blamed the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance in her own party for the turmoil seen in her disastrous six-week reign, and attacked her successor for raising tax.Writing for The Independent, Mr Oliver said her attacks...
BBC

Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet

Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
The Independent

Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis

Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘prepared to withdraw from European Convention on Human Rights’

Rishi Sunak could take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if the government’s plans to curb illegal migration are found to be unlawful.It comes as official estimates suggest 65,000 migrants are expected to arrive in the UK this year compared to the 45,000 who claimed asylum in 2022.Suella Braverman , the home secretary, is said to have drawn up plans to curb illegal migration that would push the “boundaries” of international law, including removing the right of migrants to appeal their exclusion from the asylum system.However, if the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy