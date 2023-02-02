Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere’s pet parade builds connections between families and pets
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the big parade traveled through Monroe - West Monroe Saturday night, the Krewe de Riviere gave children and pets their time to shine. The Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade was held Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. for the second year in a row at the Monroe Downtown RiverMarket. Families dressed up their pets and decorated wagons for their children to ride. The event was a time for families and children to create a special connection with their pets.
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
q973radio.com
Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga
Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
E-40 donates $100K to Grambling State University
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University. According to officials, the funds will benefit the University’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his […]
KNOE TV8
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
KNOE TV8
Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.
KNOE TV8
Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
KNOE TV8
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix. Smith said that Cash is still...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
KNOE TV8
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - January is fiber focus month, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits provided by fiber. Avis said she really loves fiber because it’s so good for you. She said fiber:. Helps to regulate bowel movements. Lowers cholesterol.
myarklamiss.com
Local author and cancer survivor helps others through her book
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD) –Johnna Utzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after her mother’s death in 2013. After being diagnosed with cancer, her father also passed away. She is helping others through their grief journey with her book “The Front Porch. Utzman says that her...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2. Union Parish, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking assistance locating a missing woman from Bernice, Louisiana. According to authorities, Theresa Dawn Jones, age 56,...
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.
KNOE TV8
High waters close down Monroe roads
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
Roundball Roundup: Rivals meet at the Madhouse on Millhaven, plus more scores
FINAL SCORES (BOYS) : OUACHITA 62, RUSTON 52 WEST MONROE 65, WEST OUACHITA 32 WOSSMAN 81, BASTROP 47 STERLINGTON 66, UNION PARISH 60 CEDAR CREEK 63, FAMILY COMMUNITY 19 FINAL SCORES (GIRLS) : CALVIN 50, SALINE 37 WEST MONROE 53, WEST OUACHITA 37 RUSTON 40, OUACHITA 36 OCS 42, ST. FRED’S 15
Monroe, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
