Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Mayor LaToya Cantrell found herself in potentially hot legal waters this week over the misuse of city funds for her own benefit. It’s a song all too familiar in New Orleans these days. This week’s rendition involves Cantrell’s decision to use $50,000 in city funds to send out a mailer crediting her “strong leadership” for all manner of accomplishments and featuring multiple images of Cantrell. Unfortunately for the mayor, the mailer appears to violate state law.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO