Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
houmatimes.com
Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
Recall campaign asks IG to investigate Cantrell mailer
The campaign for a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has asked New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel to investigate a brochure the mayor’s office mailed to more than 100,00 New Orleans residents.
KLFY’s Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
News 10's very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Mayor Cantrell and the Royal Entitlement Blues
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Mayor LaToya Cantrell found herself in potentially hot legal waters this week over the misuse of city funds for her own benefit. It’s a song all too familiar in New Orleans these days. This week’s rendition involves Cantrell’s decision to use $50,000 in city funds to send out a mailer crediting her “strong leadership” for all manner of accomplishments and featuring multiple images of Cantrell. Unfortunately for the mayor, the mailer appears to violate state law.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
louisianaradionetwork.com
NOLA-based LA National Guard unit to deploy to Middle East for classified operation
The Louisiana National Guard held a deployment ceremony Friday in New Orleans. The 140-plus soldiers of the 3673 Support Maintenance Company (part of the 139TH Regional Support Group) – based in New Orleans – will deploy in aid of the Army’s Operation Spartan Shield. The event was at the World War II Museum in the Crescent City. Captain Mitchel Dougherty is the company Commander…
fox8live.com
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
