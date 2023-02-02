ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

GB Fire Department offering free blood pressure checks on Valentine's Day

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
In recognition of American Heart Month, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is offering free blood pressure checks on Valentine's Day.

The times and locations of where you can get your blood pressure checked free of charge are from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fire Station 9 in Bellevue, and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 4 in Green Bay on Feb. 14.

The fire department says long-term complications to your heart, brain, and kidneys can be avoided if high blood pressure is detected and controlled.

February is known as American Heart Month , where people are encouraged to improve their cardiovascular health.

