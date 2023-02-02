Read full article on original website
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
themesatribune.com
Bell Bank Park could see management shakeup
A year after Bell Bank Park opened to great expectations, the park has hosted hundreds of thousands visitors and reported 4.3 million individual visits in Mesa, but it remains under a dark financial cloud since defaulting on the terms of its loan in October. The profits the park was expected...
AZFamily
Phoenix company uses robotics, 3D technology to build homes faster, cheaper
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a shortage of affordable housing in Arizona and across the country, but there may be a solution in sight. A Phoenix company has created a way to build homes in less than 60 days, thanks to automation and robotics. Jack Oslan and...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler braces for challenges in local economy
The days of Chandler being a large manufacturing magnet are pretty much over. And the office space business is dead, killed by COVID with no clear picture if it’s ever coming back. Those were two of the takeaways from a city council work session on the state of economic...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance
It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
Maricopa County evictions highest since 2008 housing crisis, data shows
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — More than 7,000 evictions were filed in Maricopa County during the first month of 2023, the largest amount of county evictions since the 2008 housing crisis. January's data was also a 13% increase from what county officials had been calling "normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
citysuntimes.com
New luxury home community proposed in Paradise Valley
Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise...
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
AZFamily
Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need
kjzz.org
Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination
Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom went from overdosing 13 times and losing custody of her kids to celebrating two years of sobriety. She credits the Phoenix Rescue Mission for helping people like her. Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story. “I thought I...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Scottsdale, Arizona – January 2023 – Barrett Jackson Auto Auction Part 2
The Barrett Jackson Auction is so large that many automotive vendors have exhibits, with entire massive tents set up for them. A company called Radical Racing of Canada build reasonably priced (for race cars) ready to race cars. A prototype Lincoln Star. A group known as the Future Car Collectors...
