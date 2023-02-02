Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball stifled in 82-57 loss to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs fell 82-57 to the Texas A&M Aggies. With a second consecutive loss on the road, Georgia dropped to 4-6 in conference play before a three game home stretch. The Bulldogs were led by the performances of junior forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior guard Justin Hill. Hill put...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’
MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh updates Senior Bowl injury, shares parting thoughts
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh was in good spirits following the Senior Bowl on Saturday even after being held out the second half with a mild injury. The National team beat the American team featuring McIntosh and his Georgia teammates Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon by a 27-10 count.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldog fans … say this five times fast, Georgia just won the national championship game 65-7 to win a second straight national championship
It was the most enjoyable Georgia football season of my life. The pressure had been lifted with the glorious 2021 national championship – Bulldog Nation in a state of euphoria, and on a victory ride though 2022. Over the summer, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey splits games in final home stand of season
Fresh off a sweep of Ole Miss, the Georgia Ice Dawgs headed back outdoors for their final two home games of the season. The Ice Dawgs opened up the second weekend of the Athens Winter Classic with a 4-3 overtime loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The last time the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Gamecocks was on September 23, when the Gamecocks defeated the Ice Dawgs by a score of 3-1.
Red and Black
Second 4-star running back commits to UGA
On Jan. 28, four-star prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back committed to Georgia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Michigan. Phillips Jr. is ranked as the fourth-best running back and thirteenth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. He brings solid running back size, but has elite speed at the position.
Red and Black
Georgia men’s tennis defeats Louisville 4-1, clinches spot in ITA Men’s Indoor Championship
On Monday, the No. 15-ranked Georgia Bulldogs men’s tennis team (2-2) grinded out a win against Louisville (5-1) 4-1 to secure a spot in Chicago for the ITA Men’s Indoor Championship on Feb. 17. The win came after a rain delay in the third-place matchup between Miami and...
Red and Black
Mike White, Georgia men's basketball looks to bounce back against Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road again as they are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Men’s basketball head coach Mike White along with players — seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram and fifth-year senior Mardrez McBride — were made available to talk with the media. Three-headed...
dawgnation.com
Duce Robinson: The ‘very underrated’ family connection to the Georgia football program
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Go scan the recruiting rankings for the 2023 class on any of the national recruiting websites. The traditional National Signing Day for the 2023 class has come and gone. Everyone has signed. Except for one name right at the very top. That’s 5-star Duce Robinson. Robinson...
Red and Black
'Live like Dev:’ Devin Willock leaves kindhearted legacy
The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team. Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football. This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and...
Red and Black
Friends remember Chandler LeCroy's bright spirit
The success of the University of Georgia’s football program has dominated college football conversations for the last two years. However, what happens behind the scenes is what made this victory possible. Chandler LeCroy worked to build and support Georgia’s football team as a member of the recruiting staff, and...
Red and Black
Member of Georgia football staff present as fatal crash investigation took place
A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations...
Red and Black
UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy
In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
Red and Black
Between The Headphones: Mid-Season Report of UGA Men’s and Women’s Basketball
In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team and their new coach Mike White's performance thus far with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood.
Football coaching moves: Collins Hill hires Swick; Alexander, South Paulding open
Collins Hill promoted defensive coordinator Drew Swick to head football coach this week, Shaw hired Johnny Garner of Car...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
Red and Black
Athens’ Georgia Museum of Art kicks off 75th birthday celebrations
The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection and is the state’s official art museum. The anniversary will be...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Comments / 0