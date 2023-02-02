ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Georgia men's basketball stifled in 82-57 loss to Texas A&M

The Georgia Bulldogs fell 82-57 to the Texas A&M Aggies. With a second consecutive loss on the road, Georgia dropped to 4-6 in conference play before a three game home stretch. The Bulldogs were led by the performances of junior forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior guard Justin Hill. Hill put...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’

MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia hockey splits games in final home stand of season

Fresh off a sweep of Ole Miss, the Georgia Ice Dawgs headed back outdoors for their final two home games of the season. The Ice Dawgs opened up the second weekend of the Athens Winter Classic with a 4-3 overtime loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The last time the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Gamecocks was on September 23, when the Gamecocks defeated the Ice Dawgs by a score of 3-1.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Second 4-star running back commits to UGA

On Jan. 28, four-star prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back committed to Georgia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Michigan. Phillips Jr. is ranked as the fourth-best running back and thirteenth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. He brings solid running back size, but has elite speed at the position.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

'Live like Dev:’ Devin Willock leaves kindhearted legacy

The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team. Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football. This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Friends remember Chandler LeCroy's bright spirit

The success of the University of Georgia’s football program has dominated college football conversations for the last two years. However, what happens behind the scenes is what made this victory possible. Chandler LeCroy worked to build and support Georgia’s football team as a member of the recruiting staff, and...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy

In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Between The Headphones: Mid-Season Report of UGA Men’s and Women’s Basketball

In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team and their new coach Mike White's performance thus far with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens’ Georgia Museum of Art kicks off 75th birthday celebrations

The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection and is the state’s official art museum. The anniversary will be...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy