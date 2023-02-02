Fresh off a sweep of Ole Miss, the Georgia Ice Dawgs headed back outdoors for their final two home games of the season. The Ice Dawgs opened up the second weekend of the Athens Winter Classic with a 4-3 overtime loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The last time the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Gamecocks was on September 23, when the Gamecocks defeated the Ice Dawgs by a score of 3-1.

