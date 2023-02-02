ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latto Gets Into Petty Pantyfuffle With ‘Panty Police’ Over Her Drawls Decorum, Almost Sells ‘Used’ Undies For $100K On eBay

By Alex Ford
 3 days ago

Wee-ooh-wee-ooh, panty police!

Not even innocent panties are safe from thirsty trolls who accused oft-scrutinized rapper Latto of wearing the same pair of cheetah print panties from Targét on multiple occasions–no, seriously.

Naturally, the “Big energy” rapper clapped back at the shady question by quote tweeting “oh no, it’s the panty police” before making a video showing her multiple pairs of the same cheetah print panties.

A day later, Latto posted a screenshot of her eBay post on Twitter with the caption “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice *cry face emoji*” and announced that she was going to rock a pair before selling them.

Within minutes, the auction blew up on social media and almost reached $100,000 before it was taken down by eBay for violating its guidelines.

The popular eSeller hub confirmed it snatched the listing down and said “used underwear” sales are prohibited.

“eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards,” an eBay spokesperson said in a statement.

“Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy.”

Latto, who seemingly enjoyed putting her panty stash on blast, moved on to promoting her upcoming Pop-tinged single that’s sure to be on repeat in Forever 21.

Do you think Latto did too much by responding to the “panty police?” Will you be waving glow sticks to her new Pop bop? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the petty pantyfuffle on the flip.

