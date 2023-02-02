ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Have Finalzed Their Divorce

By Rebecah Jacobs
Bossip
 6 days ago

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith have just finalized their divorce.

According to reports from TMZ, the “So Sick” singer will keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley in the divorce, while Crystal is set to receive a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings. She also gets 1 of their Georgia homes and $20,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo will also hand over a $150,000 check to his ex so she can buy a new car, since he’s taking their old one, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga. The musician will also pay his ex-wife $12,000 a month in child support for their 3 children together, also covering the kids’ school expenses. For the next three years, Ne-Yo will also have to pay $5,000/month in alimony.

As for the custody arrangement, Ne-Yo and Crystal will have joint custody of their three children. Not only that, they both agree that neither party will have new romantic partners around the minor children unless they get married or engaged to that partner–or if they get the sign-off from each other.

This news of their divorce comes after Crystal filed for divorce back in August after tying the knot in 2016. At the time, she claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation,” also claiming Ne-Yo had fathered a child with another woman.

Crystal first filed for divorce in 2020, but later withdrew her petition, and the two celebrated their love once again in 2022 in Vegas with a “second” wedding. Sadly, it looks like they couldn’t fix the problems they were having, and now, they’re officially divorced.

