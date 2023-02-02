ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)

Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
Patriots add promising assistant coach with ties to Bill O’Brien (report)

The Patriots are continuing to revamp their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their current coaching staff. The 37-year-old comes to New England after working as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama for the past two seasons. Lawing is an experienced offensive coach and also has many connections with the Patriots new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects

Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents

The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
