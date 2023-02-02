The Patriots are continuing to revamp their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their current coaching staff. The 37-year-old comes to New England after working as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama for the past two seasons. Lawing is an experienced offensive coach and also has many connections with the Patriots new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

