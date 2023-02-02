Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Man groped 13-year-old girl on Harlem bus: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem last week. According to authorities, the victim was riding the M101 bus heading west towards 125th Street and Lenox Avenue when the suspect touched her inappropriately. The suspect then...
Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they found the 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
Police warn of pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Four different pickpocketing incidents were reported at Elsewhere and Avant Gardner between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the NYPD. During each pickpocketing, the thief bumped into the victim […]
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
One person wounded in overnight NYC shooting
A 19-year-old man was wounded during an overnight shooting in Queens, police said. The unidentified victim was shot in his lower back outside 1061 McBride St., near Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said. The 19-year-old went to St. John’s Hospital in Queens by private means and is expected to survive, the NYPD said. There are no arrests or description of the shooter, cops said.
News 12
Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital
The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police
An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
fox5ny.com
Family of stabbed Bronx teen demand justice
NEW YORK - The family of a Bronx teen who was badly injured when he was stabbed earlier this week is demanding justice, as the 16-year-old clings to life. 16-year-old Jacob Fermin was stabbed near his school in the Bronx on Tuesday and is now in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.
Woman found dead with man in possible murder-suicide was former Brooklyn cop: reports
A woman who was found dead alongside a man from a possible murder-suicide in an East Flatbush home on Friday was a former NYPD officer, multiple outlets reported.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
14-year-old gangbanger arrested in shooting of teen boy on NYC bus: cops
A 14-year-old gangbanger has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenage boy — the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official — on an MTA bus in the Bronx, authorities and law enforcement sources said Thursday. The teen suspect — a member of the ruthless Mac Baller gang — was picked up Wednesday evening after threatening someone with a gun at a Bronx bus stop, according to cops and the sources. He was then linked to the Jan. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old boy on board a Bx5 bus. The victim — who, according to sources, is the...
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Teen charged in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Brooklyn park
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a teen in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a park in Brooklyn. The 16-year-old boy was charged Wednesday night with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. A teen has been charged in the September fatal shooting of...
‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old male suspect was charged for the near fatal shooting that took place on an MTA bus in the Bronx. On January 21, at around 6 pm, police were dispatched to the area of the Clason Point New York City Housing Authority development after reported 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival in the area of Story and Metcalf Avenues, police found a 17-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest aboard the Bx5 bus. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was listed in critical, but stable The post 14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since Friday
Alianna Morales was last seen leaving her Soundview home on Elder Avenue on Friday around 7 a.m.
Man, 40, fatally shot outside NYC funeral home during aunt’s wake
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a Brooklyn funeral home that was holding a wake for the victim’s aunt, according to police and sources. Tyrone Johnson, 40, was shot multiple times in the chest just outside the entrance of Grace Funeral Chapels at 607 N Conduit Blvd. in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m., police said. A second man was also shot in the wrist outside the location, sources said. Johnson was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said. The condition of the other victim is unclear. A wake was being held for Johnson’s aunt inside the funeral home when he was shot dead, sources said. No arrests have been made, and police haven’t identified any suspects in the murder. It’s wasn’t immediately known what motivated the deadly shooting.
Schneps Media
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
New York City's chief publisher of community news.
Comments / 0