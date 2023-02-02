A man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a Brooklyn funeral home that was holding a wake for the victim’s aunt, according to police and sources. Tyrone Johnson, 40, was shot multiple times in the chest just outside the entrance of Grace Funeral Chapels at 607 N Conduit Blvd. in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m., police said. A second man was also shot in the wrist outside the location, sources said. Johnson was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said. The condition of the other victim is unclear. A wake was being held for Johnson’s aunt inside the funeral home when he was shot dead, sources said. No arrests have been made, and police haven’t identified any suspects in the murder. It’s wasn’t immediately known what motivated the deadly shooting.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO