WVNews
Keylor Navas stars on debut as Forest beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Keylor Navas made a string of great saves on his debut for Nottingham Forest to help his new team beat Leeds 1-0 in the Premier League and climb further clear of the relegation zone on Sunday. Brennan Johnson scored the 14th-minute winner for Forest but...
More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool's troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.
