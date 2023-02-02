ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CatTime

Excess Calcium in the Blood in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeqSD_0ka9vDRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxop9_0ka9vDRh00

(Learn more about excess calcium in the blood in cats. Picture credit: AnnaStills / Getty Images)

Excess calcium in the blood in cats can be life-threatening. For example, the condition can indicate a serious underlying condition, such as kidney failure.

Medically, the condition happens when a cat shows a calcium level of more than 10.5 mg/dL.

Technically, the condition is also known as hypercalcemia in cats .

If you see the signs of the condition in your cat, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Excess Calcium in the Blood in Cats

The condition produces a fairly wide range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include :

  • Dehydration
  • Peeing more than usual
  • Drinking more water than usual
  • Vomiting
  • Anorexia
  • Hypertension
  • Depression
  • Bladder stones
  • Constipation
  • Twitching (muscles)
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Acting lethargic

Causes of Excess Calcium in the Blood in Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSN2a_0ka9vDRh00

(Picture credit: Daria Kulkova / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition can be one of a number of things. For instance, some of the common causes include:

  • Poor diet
  • Renal failure
  • Abnormal parathyroid gland
  • Kidney failure
  • Fungal infections
  • Toxic substances (including aluminum)
  • Vitamin D poisoning
  • Bone diseases

Treatments for Excess Calcium in the Blood in Cats

Firstly, your vet will ask about your cat’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your cat’s full medical history and diet.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Blood and urine tests will be taken. Additionally, imaging processes like ultrasounds can be used to examine any affects organs.

Generally, treatment usually begins with fluid therapy. This is carried out in hospital.

Ultimately, the cause of the condition will be targeted. Usually, this can involve appropriate medication. As always, if your vet prescribes your cat any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.

While recovering at home it is important to provide your cat with a quiet and calm environment. Also, make sure you keep up regular vet visits to monitor your cat’s calcium levels.

Have you ever cared for a cat who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your kitty recover? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Excess Calcium in the Blood in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Mesothelioma in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Mesothelioma in dogs is a rare condition that involves cancerous tumors. The condition is suspected to be caused by exposure to pesticides and asbestos. The post Mesothelioma in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Healthline

Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook

Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
The Independent

6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket

Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
The Independent

Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them

As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
Medical News Today

What are the signs of bone cancer in the leg?

Symptoms of bone cancer in the leg include pain and swelling. The weakening of bones from cancer can also cause breaks or fractures. Additionally, people may experience general symptoms,. tiredness and weight loss. Bone cancer can be primary or secondary. The primary type starts in bone tissue, while the secondary...
Medical News Today

Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment

Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
The Independent

What is Kawasaki disease? Symptoms, treatments and when to seek help

Kawasaki disease is one of the leading causes of heart failure for children under the age of five, and cases have risen dramatically over the past five years.Latest figures from the NHS show the number of children being treated for the disease in England and Wales has doubled, with 706 needing treatment. The average over the previous five years was 336 needing treatment.What is Kawasaki disease? Also known as mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome, the condition can cause some of the blood vessels around the heart to be enlarged and, if not treated in time, can be fatal.The rise in the...
Wyoming News

Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?

People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of tailbone cancer?

Cancer in the tailbone, also known as the coccyx, may be a chordoma or a cancer that has spread from elsewhere in the body. Symptoms include pain, noticeable mass, and weakness or numbness in the lower back and legs. Chordomas are a rare type of cancer that can grow anywhere...
pupvine.com

5 Explanations For Why Do Chihuahuas Bark So Much

Chihuahuas are small, adorable, and charming. But, these dogs can also be territorial, independent, and loud. Yes, these dogs can whine, growl, and bark a lot! Why do Chihuahuas bark so much?. All dogs bark, and this is something most dog owners can control in some way. However, if your...
verywellhealth.com

Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery

Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...
Healthline

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Healthline

Can Multiple Myeloma Cause Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Counts)?

Multiple myeloma causes an overgrowth of cancerous plasma cells in your bone marrow. When these cancerous cells crowd out the healthy cells in your bone marrow, thrombocytopenia can occur. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the plasma cells of your bone marrow. Plasma cells are a kind...
psychologytoday.com

Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health

Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
781
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy