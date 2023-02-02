ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Raye review, My 21st Century Blues: Polydor will be kicking themselves after hearing this exceptional debut

By Helen Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi0cY_0ka9vBgF00

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of the Polydor boardroom when the suits hear this exceptional debut from Raye . I like to picture jaws dropping so hard and fast they shatter the corporate table that had been her glass ceiling for so long. Rachel Keen was signed to the label for six years, during which she was asked to churn out formulaic dance hits. Meanwhile, the songs she wrote from the heart were either left to collect dust or rejigged for other artists. In 2021, she tweeted about her distress and left Polydor to make My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist. And you can feel the adrenalin rush of anger, joy and freedom pulsing through every one of the record’s 13 invigorating tracks.

If you heard the advance single “Hard Out Here”, you’ll be familiar with the exhilarating sound of a woman calling out those who have treated her badly. “My pen is a gun,” Keen warns at the start, before building righteous momentum over a loping beat. “All the white men CEOs, f*** your privilege/ Get your pink chubby hands off my mouth, f*** you think this is?” Her fury is served up with cool control. The fluid metre of her rapping arrives in short, fiery blasts, like tequila shots.

Keen finds a more vulnerable tone for “Black Mascara” on which she describes having a drink spiked. Her vocals are vocodered into layers that replicate the sensation of losing control as she reminds her assailant simultaneously of her vulnerability and his power. She captures the pain in perfectly framed vignettes. In one moment, Keen describes her make-up trickling into her mother’s lap. “Try to understand just what you’ve done to me,” she repeats over a club beat and wounded strings. The scrawling “Escapism” finds her on a self-destructive night of “drunk tears, drunk texts, drunk texts, drunk sex”.

Things slow down to a silky-smooth pace for the gorgeous, jazzy “Mary Jane” about her addiction to marijuana and codeine. “You take these bitter thoughts in my brain and make them fall like sweet summer rain,” Keen crackle-croons over slo-mo drums and a guitar riff so silky-smooth you can almost inhale it. No one can hold her like codeine can, she sings, and red wine always gives the best advice.

The way Keen marries the swooning drama of classic jazz and soul to postmillennial beats and direct, deadpan vernacular owes a debt to Amy Winehouse. The late singer’s influence is all over the brassy swagger of songs such as “The Thrill is Gone”. Recording in a post-MeToo era, Keen is able to more directly address the issues that Winehouse felt she had to suppress. On “Body Dysmorphia”, she sings of the impossible cultural pressure on women to look “skinny with an hourglass figure”.

The years Keen spent in waiting do mean that she has had time to hone her craft. She has become a vocal ace in many registers. Her rapping is precise and lyrically compelling. She can drop to a whisper or explode into a full-blown wail. She can bend and curve notes like a vintage diva when required, or pull the plug on the pyrotechnics and lean into the mic for a confidential aside (“I’m gonna do what we b****es do best”).

The album’s standout ballad is “Ice Cream Man”. It’s a song she wrote at 18 and one that describes a situation many female artists have encountered: “So this producer hit me up on the DM… He told me ‘Come to the studio, let’s cook it’… ButâŸwhen I got there, shoulda heard what he was saying/ Trying to touch me, trying to f*** me, I’m not playing/ I should have left that place as soon as I walked in it.” Other incidents occurred – from when she was as young as seven years old – before she came to know “what my consent means”. The pain she felt “silently blaming myself” is balanced by a mighty chorus (with a faint melody echo of Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love”) on which Keen proclaims herself “a very brave f***ing strong woman/ And I’ll be damned if I let a man ruin/ the way I walk the way I talk the way I do it.” It’s an extraordinary performance in the centre of a very brave, strong record. Hats off, Raye. These blues are smoking hot. I hope Polydor execs are feeling the burn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saturday Night Live interviews talking ‘Chinese spy balloon’ in latest episode

Saturday Night Live began last night’s (4 February) episode with a sketch dedicated to the week’s “spy balloon” drama.A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the US military on Saturday off the South Carolina coast, prompting a stern response from the Chinese government. In an episode of SNL that aired that night Bowen Yang played a talking version of the balloon after it had been shot down.“Well, ya got me! Congrats, you shot a balloon,” said Yang, dressed as “the remains of the balloon”. “I entertained you people for four days and then I get shot by...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara’s cause of death revealed

Musician Irene Cara’s cause of death has been determined, according to new medical examiner records.The cause of death of the Oscar and Grammy winner, who died on 25 November at the age of 63, had been previously unknown.Cara died of Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, with Diabetes Mellitus listed as a contributory condition, According to new medical examiner records from Pinellas County Forensic Science Center that were seen by The Independent. Her manner of death was deemed natural so no autopsy was performed or toxicology report was run. News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Viola Davis achieves EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys and becomes third Black woman in history to do so

Viola Davis has officially achieved EGOT status, becoming only the third Black woman in history to earn the honor.On Sunday, the 57-year-old actor accepted her very first Grammy Award for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.“It has just been such a journey,” Ms Davis said in her acceptance speech. “I just EGOT!”She went on to say she “wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”In response to the win, fans went wild on social media and celebrated...
The Independent

Happy Valley episode six talking points, from olive branches to fiery stand-offs

The time has come: we must say goodbye to Happy Valley forever. It was almost too good to be true when it was announced that Sally Wainwright’s hit police procedural would be returning to screens for a third season, some seven (!) years after series two – so we should be grateful for that, at least.Over the past six weeks, viewers have been reintroduced to the finest police officer in all of Halifax, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her arch-nemesis, devious criminal Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). Along the way, we’ve come across familiar faces and encountered new...
The Independent

Knock at the Cabin fan spots ‘incredible’ Easter egg that suggests film takes place in same universe as Old

A fan of Knock at the Cabin has spotted an Easter egg which could tie back to one of director M Night Shyamalan’s previous releases.The film, released in cinemas this week, focuses on a family staying at a remote holiday cabin, who are approached by four members of what seems to be a doomsday cult.In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “a (largely) single-location, narratively straightforward horror that unspools the tricky moral conundrum at its centre with inventive, Hitchcockian flair”. “Hopefully, Knock at the Cabin will serve as a reminder that Shyamalan should...
The Independent

Vanessa Feltz ‘disappointed and shocked’ after ending 16-year relationship with Ben Ofoedu: ‘Once the trust is gone, it can never be repaired’

Vanessa Feltz has told her followers that her relationship with her long-term partner is now “over”.In a video posted on Instagram, she explained that her absence from social media over the past three weeks was due to her relationship with Ofoedu coming to an end after 16 years.“I honestly didn’t now what to say to you on Instagram,” Feltz, 60, said in the emotional clip. “And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve.“I am not going to let this...
The Independent

‘The comeback is real’: Liam Gallagher gives health update after major surgery

Liam Gallagher has provided fans with a health update, disclosing that he recently underwent major surgery.The former Oasis musician told followers on Twitter that he is currently recuperating after an operation on his hip.“Morning Rastas,” he wrote. “So I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me. “Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x”Fans sent the artist well wishes, with...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy