ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The final email and an abandoned Teams call: Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5aGi_0ka9vAnW00

The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.

Nicola Bulley , 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire .

She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqBYE_0ka9vAnW00

Her parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, have since spoken of their "dread" at the thought of never seeing her again, and of hearing their grandchildren "sobbing" after being told "mummy is lost".

Here we take a look at her last known movements:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am – She sent an email to her boss

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6d3S_0ka9vAnW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I68aH_0ka9vAnW00

Since her disappearance, Lancashire Constabulary has carried out a “thorough” search of the area, including the river.

Investigators continue to appeal for information and on Thursday the force said they would like to speak to a woman who they believe was in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

“We would now like to speak to the woman pictured on the CCTV image, who we believe was in the area at the time Nicola was last seen and who may have information that could help us,” the force said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279yES_0ka9vAnW00

“We would stress that the woman is sought as a witness and nothing more.

“She is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat”.

The statement added: “She was walking a small, white dog. The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Nicola was last seen and was also seen near to the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

“If you believe this is you, or you recognise the woman, please get in touch.”

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, said he was in “perpetual hell” as the search went on.

Ms Bulley’s two young children believe it is “only a matter of time” until she comes home, their grandfather said.

In an emotional interview with Sky News broadcast on Thursday, Louise Cunningham, Ms Bulley’s sister, said she felt as though she was “stuck in a nightmare.”

“We’re going round and round in circles trying to piece together what could have possibly happened,” she said.

“It’s like she’s just vanished into thin air. We just want her home, we need her home, her children need her home. It’s absolutely heartbreaking."

Ernie Bulley, the father and grandfather, spoke of the “pain” his “close-knit” family was feeling over the disappearance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen by a member of the public at 9.15am on Friday as she walked on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken...
The Independent

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The US Sun

Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished

AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
CORNELIUS, NC
People

Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Dog walker’s ‘traumatic’ cause of death revealed at inquest after mauling in park

A woman mauled by eight dogs she was walking in a Surrey beauty spot died of “multiple penetrating bites” to her neck, a court has heard.Natasha Johnston, 28, suffered shock and haemorrhage when she was attacked on 12 January in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.At the opening of an inquest into her death, coroner Simon Wickens expressed his “sincere condolences” to Ms Johnston’s family “and all those touched by her life”.Police seized the eight dogs in the wake of the attack, but confirmed that none of them were banned breeds. They continue to be...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy