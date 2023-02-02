ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Kenneth Jewell
1d ago

STOP IT STOP IT RIGHT NOW! don't get Patrick's hope's up because he's facing the Philadelphia eagles with the most merciless defense since the 85 bears!! The most he can hope for is being able to walk off the field under his own power after the game!!🧑‍🦽🧑‍🦼

Reply
3
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
sportszion.com

“I’m done, boys” Tom Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman confirms not to be returning from retirement after Patriots exit

It’s time to put those rumors about Julian Edelman coming out of retirement to rest, as the former New England Patriots wide receiver has announced that he would remain retired. With all eyes on Tom Brady possibly returning to the Patriots for a 24th NFL season, there has been some talk that Edelman may come out of retirement to play with his mate, especially if Brady were to return.
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
OnlyHomers

Football Superstar Has "No Desire" To Return

One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching. On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue

Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy