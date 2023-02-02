ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Netflix Announces Rules For Password Crackdown, Twitter Roasts Streaming Giant

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

T he end of Netflix is near… if you let social media tell it.

The streaming giant has bounced around the idea of cracking down on password sharing over the last few months, and now its finally dropped rules that have users up in arms.

A quick look at Netflix’s support page lists a few FAQs about sharing your Netflix account, with the first rule stating that your account is only for people who live under your roof, period. “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” reads the rule before warning that if someone attempts to use your account in another household, YOU get charged for it.

Next, Netflix will ask you to verify the device you’re signing in on by emailing the account holder a four-digit code to input on the sign-in screen. So if you’re still using your ex’s account from a few years ago, it just got much more awkward.

One rule that shouldn’t be too taxing is the travel restrictions…because there aren’t any. But if you’re away from the Netflix household for a while, you may have to verify the account.

If you think you can outsmart Netflix with the new household rules, you can’t because the site explains precisely how it plans to track users. “We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account,” reads the rules.

Each plan determines how many users one account from a host and includes everything from a basic account that only supports one device and a premium that allows four simultaneous streamers.

For more information on the painstaking rules, read them here .

Of course, Twitter’s been so used to having an account they weren’t paying for, so they’re upset. See how social media is roasting the streaming giant below.

