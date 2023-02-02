ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck, killed in Meriden

By Morgan Cunningham
 3 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Meriden Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night hit-and-run accident.

Police say emergency personnel responded around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a man laying in the roadway on Lewis Avenue near the entrance to MidState Medical Center.

First responders took the unresponsive 58-year-old into the medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses describe a vehicle of interest to investigators as a white SUV that was heading north on Lewis Avenue.

The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road after it hit this male, a passenger exited the vehicle, looked around then went back inside leaving the scene north on Lewis Ave, turning left onto Kensington Ave toward the Chamberlain Highway.

The victim's family has been notified, but his name hasn't been released yet.

If you witnessed or have information about this crash, live or work in the area and have video surveillance that may assist in this investigation, Meriden Police ask that you call (203) 630-6201.

