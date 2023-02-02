Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.

