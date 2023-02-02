Police searching for 72-year-old Detroit man missing since Christmas Eve

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police and the daughter of a missing Detroit man are hoping someone in the public has seen him.

Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, hasn't been seen or heard from since Dec. 24, 2022.

According to police, Gosha's daughter reported that she saw her father on Christmas Eve, in the 11600 block of Woodward Ave. Since that time, she has not be able to contact him or locate him.

Gosha is described as a Black male, 6'2'' tall and weighing around 190 lbs., with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue jeans and black boots. According to his daughter, Gosha walks with a cane.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, or who has any information that could help police find him, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587) or submit a tip online at this link .

