Malibu, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yovenice.com

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Laist.com

It's Coyote Mating Season In Los Angeles. Here's What You Should Know

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hartsmokesignal.com

The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem

When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents

A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
CALABASAS, CA
