Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Fire Damages Single-Story Commercial Structure in Malibu
Fire Saturday damaged a single-story commercial building in Malibu, authorities said.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
yovenice.com
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes
Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
KEYT
Jurassic Quest offers an interactive experience at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-There's still time to check out the dinosaurs at the Ventura County fairgrounds. Children and their parents are enjoying Jurassic Quest. Life size animatronic dinosaurs aren't just on display, they are being ridden by kids. There are interactive exhibits too, teaching visitors about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs.
KEYT
Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store
VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance
Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment. Other performers set...
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to...
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Laist.com
It's Coyote Mating Season In Los Angeles. Here's What You Should Know
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. what...
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
hartsmokesignal.com
The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem
When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents
A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0