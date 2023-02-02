Read full article on original website
Fortnite: How To Access Dragon Ball Adventure Island (And What Rewards You Can Get From It)
In 2022, "Fortnite" players were able to participate in a "Dragon Ball" event that included more than just a skin line and a few weeks of gimmicks. Of course, these things all existed, but a major part of the event was Dragon Ball Adventure Island. This island featured popular locations from "Dragon Ball," like the Room of Spirit and Time, and players were able to experience the series by doing random tasks or even going into PvP battles. Another "Dragon Ball" event is coming to "Fortnite" in 2023, and it's bringing back the Dragon Ball Adventure Island yet again.
Why Forspoken Didn't Get The Reaction Square Enix Hoped For
"Forspoken" didn't shine with critics, and unfortunately for the folks at Square Enix, it somehow did even worse with fans. While PS5 Metacritic scores for the game were mixed with critics at 67/100, fans basically roasted the game with a brutal 3.7/10. Steam reviews were generally mixed, and PC Metacritic scores landed low at 2.0/10.
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
The Day Before Demo Didn't Get The Reaction The Devs Hoped
"The Day Before" has had fans worried for quite some time now, and the worries are growing larger and larger after a recent gameplay demo was shared. After a major delay for what was once Steam's most wish-listed game pushed its release date back by nine months, news about developer Fntastic's volunteer culture showed just how strange development for the game was. A second delay –- this time due to copyright issues in the title -– had fans seriously skeptical about "The Day Before" being real.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
Hi-Fi Rush: Why You Might Want To Avoid The Cloud Gaming Version
"Hi-Fi Rush" is 2023's unexpected hit. On January 25, Tango Gameworks announced and released the title on the same day for PC and Xbox. And the gameplay is just as surprising as the release. This rhythm-based fighter combines the combat and style system of "Devil May Cry" with the rhythm timing of "Guitar Hero." The result is a truly unique game that has won critics and gamers over (per Metacritic) — partly because the game allows players to pet the cat. And with a price tag of $30, it has proven to be enticing for gamers when $70 titles are becoming the norm.
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
How To Unlock The Rabbit Mask In GTA Online
There's no shortage of cosmetics in "GTA Online." Players can equip all types of clothing, from plain white t-shirts to vibrant masks, to make their characters unique and truly their own. Some of these cosmetics are especially unique, as they could only be attained during past special events. However, getting these items often require the player to perform special actions during a limited-time event. For example, the Horror Pumpkin mask from Halloween Judgement 2022 could be unlocked by finding ten pumpkins scattered around the Los Santos map during the event.
Hi-Fi Rush: How To Simplify The Rhythm Games
As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
Is Remnant: From The Ashes Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch ports that fans want to see happen, but one that likely wasn't predicted by many is 2019's "Remnant: From the Ashes." Created by the studio Gunfire Games, "Remnant: From the Ashes" is a third-person shooting, cooperative Soulslike that features swarms of enemies, enormous bosses, and plenty of unique weapons and abilities. The game has garnered a bit of a cult following over the last few years, and it saw enough success across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to warrant a sequel, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards via a flashy announcement trailer.
Is Minecraft Legends Co-Op?
Xbox and Bethesda's January 2023 Developer Direct had plenty of information on some upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles, and the presentation started off with an extended look at "Minecraft Legends." While the presentation focused mostly on the competitive mode that "Minecraft Legends" will be offering, developers Mojang and Blackbird Interactive do have a few details on the game's official website regarding the cooperative options players will be able to access in the full release on April 18, 2023.
Is Dead Island 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
In just a matter of months, "Dead Island 2" — the long-awaited sequel to 2011's "Dead Island" — will be released to the world. After a series of delays, many players are anxious to get their hands on the new title from Dambuster Studios when it finally releases in April. But will Nintendo Switch users have the same opportunity to play the zombie-killing game upon release?
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
Pokémon's First Generation Hid A Dragon Ball Easter Egg In One Version
Throughout the decades of the "Pokémon" franchise, some fans have surely missed an Easter egg or two — and there's one that only gamers playing in a specific region would've been able to pick up on. The first generation of games, "Pokémon Red" and "Blue," have an Easter egg that hides a "Dragon Ball" reference in-game, but the catch is that it's only in the French version of the game.
Overwatch 2 Sets Its Sights On Stream Snipers
"Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rough start since it launched back in October 2022, and going into the new year, fans wait in anticipation for further updates. There have already been a lot of updates to "Overwatch 2," many of which were focused on security, accessibility, and player quality of life — like soon after its release when Blizzard removed the requirement for players to link a phone number. Now, a new security update for "Overwatch 2" targets a more specific group of players, whose ability to play the game is integral to their career: streamers.
GoldenEye 007 Almost Used This N64 Peripheral To Reload
Now that the classic "GoldenEye 007" has arrived on both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch, players seeking to relive some good, old-fashioned, James Bond-fueled FPS action will be able to do so without digging out their Nintendo 64. Additionally, with its newfound time in the limelight, plenty of interesting tidbits about "GoldenEye 007" have come forth. Not the least of which is the fact that the game was, at one point, supposed to use an N64 peripheral in order for players to reload their in-game weapons.
How To Find Enlightened Renascence In WoW
"World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," the longstanding MMO's ninth expansion, had a lot to live up to following the divisive previous expansion "Shadowlands." So far, fans seem to think things are looking good in large part because of the expansion's many major changes to things "World of Warcraft" players have become used to in the last few years. Mission tables, borrowed power systems (like AP and anima), and that constant sense of grinding to keep up at max level have all been removed or eased, and that's not to mention UI, profession, and talent changes, as well as the new Evoker class and revolutionary Dragonriding system.
