Tennessee State

Comments / 23

Mary Lib Sisson
3d ago

They ask me what I wanted???? They didn't shove anything down my throat. Pick what you want. I believe some people would find something wrong with anything

Valerie Ohle
2d ago

Only in TN would we imagine God in competition with anyone. You really want to "win souls for God" in TN? Stop using Him as an excuse for hateful, harmful laws, justification for your phobias and bigotry, and allowing your politicians to use Him as a marketing gimmick. The way most people sporting that on their license plates like a sailor's tattoo of a pinup girl on his a...rm act except for their obligatory hour in church each week is not the least bit representative of the all encompassing love, grace, and mercy of God.

Guest
1d ago

One day everybody will bow down to God and recognize who he is. Just let him hold up on you breathing and you will find out. God Is!!

TENNESSEE STATE

