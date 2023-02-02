Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police say that a father and son are among the three people found dead in a murder-suicide late Wednesday night.
Police were called to France Place near France Avenue and 494 around 8:25 p.m. on a report of someone slumped over inside a vehicle. Three people were found inside, all dead of gunshot wounds.
The third individual, also a an adult male, is believed to have been a business associate to the father and son.
Their identities will be released by a medical examiner.
Chief Hodges provides an update on a murder suicide investigation in Bloomington. There is no danger to the public in relation to this incident.Posted by Bloomington Police Department, MN on Thursday, February 2, 2023
