Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot

Bloomington police say that a father and son are among the three people found dead in a murder-suicide late Wednesday night.

Police were called to France Place near France Avenue and 494 around 8:25 p.m. on a report of someone slumped over inside a vehicle. Three people were found inside, all dead of gunshot wounds.

The third individual, also a an adult male, is believed to have been a business associate to the father and son.

Their identities will be released by a medical examiner.