Since more adult dogs die from cancer than from any other cause, detecting canine cancer earlier can enable more effective treatment. Although noninvasive blood tests can now detect tumor DNA long before other signs of cancer arise, formal guidelines for when dogs should be screened using these tests are still lacking.
Study finds certain canine breeds should be screened for cancer at young ages
Investigators made an evidence-based recommendation to start screening for cancer in canines based on when dogs tend to develop the disease. A newly published study supports a general recommendation to start screening all dogs for cancer at the age of 7 years and starting as early as age 4 years for certain breeds to increase the chance of early detection and treatment.1,2 Funded by PetDx, a liquid biopsy company for pets, the study was published today in PLOS ONE, a peer-reviewed journal from the Public Library of Science.1.
