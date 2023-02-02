ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?

It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Bills players take in Pro Bowl festivities

While Josh Allen decided not to go, the Bills are still represented at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. In total, there are six players from the team there this weekend. Festivities began on Thursday with the skills competition, and among those attending were Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, and Stefon Diggs.
atozsports.com

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is rightfully furious this week

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is not happy this week. Lawson, who is currently the head coach at Duke (she’s been in that role since 2020), is angry over the fact that a men’s basketball was allegedly used during the first half of the Blue Devils’ loss to Florida State on Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

