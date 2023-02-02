Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Chris Harris expected to join Titans if he doesn't get 49ers' DC job
On Jan. 21, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans were hiring Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris to their defensive staff as a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator, with the stipulation that he’d take the role if he didn’t land a defensive coordinator job elsewhere.
Texans free agents: Which 49ers could follow DeMeco Ryans to Houston?
The Texans' new HC has several former players set to hit the market.
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
Indianapolis Colts ‘expected’ to hire Jeff Saturday as head coach
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search is one of the longest in NFL history, but interim coach Jeff Saturday reportedly remains
Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
Texans could be looking to hire Patriots' rising offensive coach
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Caley has received ample interest this offseason, and this is his third interview for an offensive coordinator spot so far. He also interviewed with the Patriots and the New York Jets.
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is in his evaluation process
MOBILE — The NFL Draft process is in full swing and the Tennessee Titans are in need of a reboot. General manager Ran Carthon knows he has his work cut out for him after a little over two weeks on the job. Collaboration is key. “Just here working,” Carthon...
chatsports.com
Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?
It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
Buffalo Bills player calls out Raiders’ Josh Jacobs over Pro Bowl comments
The NFL saw the need to change things up at the Pro Bowl this year. The game itself had not been competitive in years as players looked at it as a glorified scrimmage. That led to a boring product that few wanted to watch. Knowing the all-star event needed changes,...
Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shifts focus to filling out staff
DeMeco Ryans was a popular name on the head coach market before ultimately landing with the Texans. The now-former 49ers defensive coordinator also generated strong interest from the Broncos, but the coach admitted that his choice to join Houston instead of Denver wasn’t all that difficult. “When it came...
LOOK: Bills players take in Pro Bowl festivities
While Josh Allen decided not to go, the Bills are still represented at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. In total, there are six players from the team there this weekend. Festivities began on Thursday with the skills competition, and among those attending were Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, and Stefon Diggs.
atozsports.com
Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is rightfully furious this week
Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is not happy this week. Lawson, who is currently the head coach at Duke (she’s been in that role since 2020), is angry over the fact that a men’s basketball was allegedly used during the first half of the Blue Devils’ loss to Florida State on Sunday.
Predicting the fates of Titans' pending free agents: Defense
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon will have his work cut out for him in his first offseason with the team. Not only do the Titans need to make major improvements in several areas, they also have to make decisions on their own pending free agents. Tennessee’s list of pending...
Highlights of Titans from 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Thursday
The first events of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games took place on Thursday, with a total of three Tennessee Titans players taking part with their fellow NFL players. There are four Titans at the Pro Bowl in total, a list that includes running back Derrick Henry, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and center Ben Jones.
Jr. Clay scores big again to lead Tennessee State to victory
Clay scores 17 in the second half to power the Tigers to OVC road win. The post Jr. Clay scores big again to lead Tennessee State to victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
