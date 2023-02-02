It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO