ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled

By Laura Morrison
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19j4TP_0ka9uKez00

( WJW ) — More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Safety reported.

Conagra Brands, based in Iowa, made the decision to recall some of its canned Vienna sausage and chicken products after a discovery that certain cans had the potential to become contaminated.

Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal object found inside some

“Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans,” the USDA said in a statement.

The products affected were processed between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. and were shipped out to stores and retailers around the United States.

Hgh school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’

To see if cans in your pantry are part of the recall, look for the establishment number of P4247. Find photos and UPC numbers of each recalled item here.

**Related Video Below: Banana Boat expands sunscreen recall due to cancer risk.**

The company advises people to throw out or return any affected cans, but said no one has reported being sickened due to the malfunction.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Officials say Russian troops killed, wounded in Ukraine approaching 200K: report

American officials estimate that nearly 200,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Moscow’s nearly yearlong conflict with Ukraine, The New York Times reported. The rising number of casualties is driven in part by heavy fighting in Bakhmut and Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is increasingly sending poorly trained recruits and convicts to the […]
KIII TV3

More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products. The agency's Food Safety and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gephardt Daily

Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination

Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Tasting Table

Conagra Brands Issued Major Canned Meat Recall Over Packaging Risk

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a division of the USDA, nearly 2.6 million pounds of meat and poultry products shipped by Conagra Brands were recalled earlier this week due to the potential for foodborne pathogens stemming from a packaging fault. Over five dozen meat products were recalled in total, the majority of which were Armour brand Vienna sausages.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture

Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.
SELF

52,000+ Pounds of Charcuterie Meats Have Been Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

If you’ve crafted a charcuterie board recently, you should check your refrigerator before you dig into leftovers: Nearly 53,000 pounds of “ready-to-eat sausage products” have been recalled because the products may be contaminated with the bacteria that cause listeriosis, according to a statement from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
WGN Radio

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WGN Radio

Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

When will I get my tax refund?

Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy