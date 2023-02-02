Read full article on original website
Train hits boys in western Germany; 1 killed, 1 injured
BERLIN (AP) — One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday. The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening.
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the Pope’s visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
