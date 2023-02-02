ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

How to watch: No. 25 Auburn vs. No. 2 Tennessee basketball

No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena following this past Wednesday's road loss to Florida. The Vols will look to get back to their winning ways against a familiar face when they welcome former coach Bruce Pearl and No. 25 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) back to Knoxville. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee names Alec Abeln as new tight ends coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Thursday Alec Abeln would take over as the Vols' new tight ends coach, according to a release. Over the past two seasons, Abeln helped develop the team's offense and worked to prepare the Vols before they played in the Capitol One Orange Bowl.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties

(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
UNION COUNTY, TN

