rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
How to watch: No. 25 Auburn vs. No. 2 Tennessee basketball
No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena following this past Wednesday's road loss to Florida. The Vols will look to get back to their winning ways against a familiar face when they welcome former coach Bruce Pearl and No. 25 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) back to Knoxville. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
Tennessee names Alec Abeln as new tight ends coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Thursday Alec Abeln would take over as the Vols' new tight ends coach, according to a release. Over the past two seasons, Abeln helped develop the team's offense and worked to prepare the Vols before they played in the Capitol One Orange Bowl.
WBIR
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state...
East Tennessee officials tout new tool in fight against drug pipeline from Detroit
Drug trafficking has become a significant issue here in East Tennessee and authorities say that many of these crimes can be traced back to groups in Detroit, Michigan.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
WATE
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
Knoxville lawyer named to Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the replacement for a Tennessee Supreme Court judge who will retire later this year.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
OnlyInYourState
The Little Known Cave In Tennessee That Everyone Should Explore At Least Once
We have many amazing caves in Tennessee, but the Historic Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville is an oft-overlooked hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Curious to learn more? Let’s go underground!. You may only go to the Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville, Tennessee, during special events, but when you do...
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee
District attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
WYSH AM 1380
Massive cockfighting bust renews calls to increase penalties
(Submitted, Animal Wellness Action) Acting on a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in progress Saturday afternoon, citing 98 individuals with crimes related to cockfighting and preventing more fights that had been planned throughout the day at the major clandestine derby.
