Chatham County, GA

WJCL

Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, diary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors are asking a local dentist to turn over Leilani Simon’s dental records for the five days before her 20-month-old toddler went missing. They also are demanding that Leilani’s mother, Billie-Jo Howell, give them […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection.  We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of an SUV came through a traffic light, lost control of the car, […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
HINESVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YAHOO!

Man pleads guilty in deadly assault outside Springfield nightclub

A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday for a January 2022 altercation outside of a Springfield nightclub that left one person with injuries that were eventually fatal. Jasmin Hopkins, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent. In exchange for the guilty plea, Greene...
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting. Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. Friday. The victim died of their injures and has been identified as Zack Johnson, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
HAMPTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

