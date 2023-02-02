Read full article on original website
WJCL
Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, diary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors are asking a local dentist to turn over Leilani Simon’s dental records for the five days before her 20-month-old toddler went missing. They also are demanding that Leilani’s mother, Billie-Jo Howell, give them […]
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of an SUV came through a traffic light, lost control of the car, […]
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WJCL
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
wtoc.com
New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
wtoc.com
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
YAHOO!
Man pleads guilty in deadly assault outside Springfield nightclub
A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday for a January 2022 altercation outside of a Springfield nightclub that left one person with injuries that were eventually fatal. Jasmin Hopkins, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent. In exchange for the guilty plea, Greene...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting. Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. Friday. The victim died of their injures and has been identified as Zack Johnson, according...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
wtoc.com
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
allongeorgia.com
02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
