Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment
Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
Phone Arena
Google plans to tackle ChatGPT with its own Apprentice Bard
The amazing ChatGPT language AI is everywhere these days! People use it to write articles (this one may or may not have been written by the bot, ha!), compose songs, invent new recipes, solve mathematical equations, and, most importantly, get information on every topic imaginable. Sounds familiar? That's what Google...
The Verge
The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
A Google engineer said taking her kids to school just after finding out she'd been laid off was like being 'in a fog' in a heartfelt Medium post
A director of engineering at Google said she felt like she was "one kid's tantrum away from losing it," when she found she had been laid off.
Laid-off Google employees are turning to a Discord server with nearly 18,000 members for emotional support and financial advice
More than 17,800 people have joined the Discord server, which laid-off engineers said was used for venting and seeking financial advice.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
Mass layoff exit packages at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet will collectively cost the tech giants up to $4.7 billion
Google parent company Alphabet will have the highest severance cost — ranging from $1.9bn to $2.3bn — while Meta's severance costs are $975 million.
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
Federal regulators tell Amazon that the 'gamification' of its warehouses contributes to a 'high risk of serious' injury
Federal safety regulators named more Amazon warehouses where they said the pace of work and heavy lifting involved posed injury risks.
Apple Insider
HomePod reviews, iPhone parental controls, foldable macs, Mastodon vs Twitter
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, the initialHomePod reviews are in, Samsung announces the S23 Ultra, why you should use Guided Access, your hosts' hot take on foldable Macs, and more!. That...
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Google will bring generative AI to Gmail. It's trying to stem the threat of the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance.
Get ready to have AI features on your email as Google wants to remind people it's been using AI longer than the Microsoft-ChatGPT alliance existed.
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
geekwire.com
Microsoft Word gets ChatGPT integration with new ‘Ghostwriter’ third-party add-in
Microsoft says it plans to integrate OpenAI technologies throughout its product lineup, but one entrepreneur has already put ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, and he’s eyeing additional Microsoft Office products next. A new third-party add-in for Microsoft Word, called Ghostwriter, allows users to query OpenAI’s ChatGPT in a Word sidebar...
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
CNET
Microsoft Stopped Selling Windows 10, But You Can Find It Elsewhere
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10 Home and Pro on its website. However, you can still buy the operating system from other online vendors, including Amazon and Newegg. Microsoft announced it would no longer sell Windows 10 Home and Pro on the operating system's product page a few weeks ago.
