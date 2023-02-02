ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment

Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
Phone Arena

Google plans to tackle ChatGPT with its own Apprentice Bard

The amazing ChatGPT language AI is everywhere these days! People use it to write articles (this one may or may not have been written by the bot, ha!), compose songs, invent new recipes, solve mathematical equations, and, most importantly, get information on every topic imaginable. Sounds familiar? That's what Google...
The Verge

The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
Apple Insider

HomePod reviews, iPhone parental controls, foldable macs, Mastodon vs Twitter

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, the initialHomePod reviews are in, Samsung announces the S23 Ultra, why you should use Guided Access, your hosts' hot take on foldable Macs, and more!. That...
BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
geekwire.com

Microsoft Word gets ChatGPT integration with new ‘Ghostwriter’ third-party add-in

Microsoft says it plans to integrate OpenAI technologies throughout its product lineup, but one entrepreneur has already put ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, and he’s eyeing additional Microsoft Office products next. A new third-party add-in for Microsoft Word, called Ghostwriter, allows users to query OpenAI’s ChatGPT in a Word sidebar...
CNET

Microsoft Stopped Selling Windows 10, But You Can Find It Elsewhere

Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10 Home and Pro on its website. However, you can still buy the operating system from other online vendors, including Amazon and Newegg. Microsoft announced it would no longer sell Windows 10 Home and Pro on the operating system's product page a few weeks ago.

