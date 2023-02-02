Read full article on original website
Related
This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price
Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist
The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
One of 40 Shelby GT500 KRs Selling At GAA
Behind the wheel of this rare muscle car is all class. Ford’s Mustang was a major player in the automotive world, mostly for its part in creating a new class of American sports automobile. That genre was called the Pony Car which is the perfect middle ground between muscle and sports cars. However, Ford wasn’t the only one with a hand responsible for the Mustang’s success. In fact, almost every famous Mustang you can imagine was probably built by Shelby.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Ford wants to pick up your broken-down car
Ford wants to pick up your broken car and drop it back off — good as new. In a blog post, the company announced that it is expanding its complimentary pickup and delivery, as well as its mobile service, nationwide in the United States. Now, customers of participating dealers will be able to get their car serviced at home or the office for minor repairs or, if a repair requires the vehicle to be taken to the dealership, Ford will pick up and drop the car back off when the repair is complete.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Ford F-250 Six Door Is Rick Ross’s Newest Piece Of Art
It’s hard to remember when the Rick Ross automotive collection consisted of just 100 classic and vintage automobiles. Those were simpler times, and practically defined by the artist's innate ability to subvert expectations. He told us all that there was more plans in the making, and apparently he is a man of his word. Nowadays, that number has nearly doubled And now Mr. Ross just can’t seem to resist showing the people what sort of cars they might expect at the next Rick Ross auto show.
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
Comments / 0