It's a well-known fact that there's no shortage of restaurants in Nashville.Except in one area, Green Hills. While the area has flourished in the last few years with the addition of Cava, Chopt, North Italia, and True Food Kitchen, there are also locations like Zoe's Kitchen and Pei Wei closing their doors. As I drove down Hillsboro Road, I noticed that CPK closed (FINALLY) and renovations were being made to the space. Uncertain of what was opening in the former California Pizza Kitchen space, I decided to do what I do best, internet stalk. In no time, I discovered that Sam Fox was expanding outside downtown Nashville and bringing his Doughbird concept to Green Hills.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO