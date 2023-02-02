Read full article on original website
Property buyers could be fined for harassing homeowners under new proposal
Someone who harasses a homeowner about selling their property could soon be punished for it. A state legislator is proposing a crack down on predatory real estate calls.
Notice an increase in your prescription drug prices? You’re not alone
A new Tennessee law quietly went into effect increasing prescription drug prices at small pharmacies.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
wpln.org
What’s next for Belle Meade Plaza?
What happens when a developer proposes a plan for a new high rise or shopping center? How much input do residential or commercial neighbors have? And what obligation do developers have to the community?. In December, AJ Capital Partners released its plans to build high rises at Belle Meade Plaza...
blondevoyagenashville.com
Nashville | Doughbird Now Open!
It's a well-known fact that there's no shortage of restaurants in Nashville.Except in one area, Green Hills. While the area has flourished in the last few years with the addition of Cava, Chopt, North Italia, and True Food Kitchen, there are also locations like Zoe's Kitchen and Pei Wei closing their doors. As I drove down Hillsboro Road, I noticed that CPK closed (FINALLY) and renovations were being made to the space. Uncertain of what was opening in the former California Pizza Kitchen space, I decided to do what I do best, internet stalk. In no time, I discovered that Sam Fox was expanding outside downtown Nashville and bringing his Doughbird concept to Green Hills.
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
Ditching the hospital for the med spa: Why nurses are switching up their profession
A big factor contributing to the success of med spas is nurses feeling the burnout and looking for something lighter.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
WDEF
US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The federal labor board has decided that fewer than 100 employees out of thousands at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June...
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
Bill that would shrink Metro Council moves forward despite city's argument
A bill that would shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council moved forward Wednesday in its first committee.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities around the country, including one in Tennessee.
Nashville hotel liquor theft suspect arrested
Donald Chandler, 35, the suspect of a liquor heist at a downtown Nashville hotel last month, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
WSMV
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
